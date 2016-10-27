Summit County residents among targets of phone scammers named in indictment | SummitDaily.com

Federal investigators unsealed a sprawling indictment yesterday, Oct. 27 that names 61 people accused of being part of a “transnational criminal organization” that allegedly posed as IRS agents over the phone and demanded payment for phony back taxes.

The scheme, which is said to have originated in India and defrauded people across the country of hundreds of millions of dollars, targeted at least half a dozen Summit County residents who were told to buy gift cards and read the access codes over the phone as payment.

On September 13, a Frisco man lost $1,887 to the scam in the form of iTunes gift cards, according to a police report. Other reports showed a woman in Silverthorne getting taken for $500 in the same scheme, and several more people reported nearly falling prey to it.

Twenty of the people named in the indictment were arrested in the US, while hundreds were detained across Mumbai in early October in connection to the scam. According to the indictment, the accused were also engaged in bogus payday loan and government grant scams.