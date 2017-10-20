Summit County Rotary Car Raffle winner announced

Kris Wittenberg of Eagle, Colorado was announced as the winner of the Summit County Rotary Club's annual car raffle and received a 2017 Ford Escape from Summit Ford.

Kris, her husband August and two children have lived in Eagle for 15 years. "We are both entrepreneurs. Our 19-year old promotional products company, SayNoMore! Promotions produces branded merchandise for businesses nationwide. My other company is a lifestyle brand called Be Good to People," said Kris. "We are so excited to win the car — we have had a lot of car pain this year. My dad has been active and a leader in Rotary, as was his father, and has always supported the fundraising efforts so to have actually won the car is such a cool thing. We are so grateful. And I am so grateful for all of the wonderful work that Rotary does not only in Summit County but worldwide."

The annual Car Raffle and Ice Melt Contest are the major public fundraisers for the many projects of the Summit County Rotary Club, including free weekly community dinners in Silverthorne, free Thanksgiving dinners, Community Care Clinic, 9 Health Fair, free dictionaries for all 3rd graders, middle school literacy contests and ethical decision-making training, international youth exchange programs, college scholarships, youth leadership training and many others.

Raffle tickets were sold to the public by the combined efforts of club members on weekends at the Dillon Farmer's Market, Dillon and Breckenridge City Markets, the Frisco BBQ, Classic Boat Show and 4th of July parade, NRO Concerts and WalMart. Tickets were also available online. Sales ended when the last of the 8,000 tickets was sold at 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 minutes before the drawing of the winning ticket.

For more information on the Summit County Rotary Club and the Breckenridge Mountain Rotary Club go to SummitRotary.com.