Summit County Search & Rescue assists injured hiker on Buffalo Mountain | SummitDaily.com

Summit County Search & Rescue assists injured hiker on Buffalo Mountain
July 3, 2017
The Summit County Search Group and Flight For Life teamed up in a rescue mission to help an injured hiker on Buffalo Mountain on Sunday morning.
The hiker fell during a trip up the Silverthorne peak, landing on their head in a boulder field about halfway between tree line and the summit. The Flight For Life helicopter made several trips, bringing four members of the Search & Rescue crew to the location of the injured party.
The EMTs bandaged up the individual and decided the patient was capable of walking out with the team. In total, 10 members of the Search & Rescue team were dispatched to assist the hiker and ensure they were rescued and healthy.
