Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Denver Crime Stoppers ask for help finding hit-and-run snowboarder | SummitDaily.com

Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Denver Crime Stoppers ask for help finding hit-and-run snowboarder
January 14, 2017
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a snowboarder who is said to have ran into a skier on the Haywood trail at Keytsone at approximately 3 p.m. on January 2. The individual he crashed into suffered severe injuries, including multiple broken bones that required surgery.
Based on the information provided to law enforcement, the snowboarder committed a violation of the Colorado Ski Safety Act by failing to remain on scene and providing a name and contact information.
The snowboarder was described as 5’9”, 160 pounds, wearing a black and red Ruroc Inferno full-face helmet and light brown pants. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call detective Scott Wagner of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 423-8913. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Local
- Collapsed Breckenridge building likely didn’t meet modern snow-loading standards
- Breckenridge Ski Resort official reject town council’s $3.5 million offer to buy parking lot
- Forest Service mourns loss of ranger who died Thursday in Leadville backcountry
- Avalanches close I-70 Colorado mountain corridor much of Tuesday
- Breckenridge area fire department partners with nonprofit to train paramedics in Honduras
Trending Sitewide
- Lake Tahoe ski resorts get 9 feet of snow
- Breckenridge building collapse forces evacuation of 70 condo units, gas shut off
- Avalanche destroys historic Maid of Orleans Cabin near Keystone Resort (video)
- Breckenridge building collapse forces evacuation of 70 condo units, gas shut off
- Lake Tahoe weather: Truckee to declare emergency, more snow coming