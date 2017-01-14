Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Denver Crime Stoppers ask for help finding hit-and-run snowboarder | SummitDaily.com

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a snowboarder who is said to have ran into a skier on the Haywood trail at Keytsone at approximately 3 p.m. on January 2. The individual he crashed into suffered severe injuries, including multiple broken bones that required surgery.

Based on the information provided to law enforcement, the snowboarder committed a violation of the Colorado Ski Safety Act by failing to remain on scene and providing a name and contact information.

The snowboarder was described as 5’9”, 160 pounds, wearing a black and red Ruroc Inferno full-face helmet and light brown pants. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call detective Scott Wagner of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 423-8913. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.