Summit County ski areas and resorts offer free deals for kids
November 13, 2017
Summit County ski areas and resorts are offering deals and discounts for kids for the 2017-18 season, including pass upgrades, lesson discounts and even free skiing and riding.
At Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, kids under age 5 can ski for free every day with a Five and Under lift ticket, available from the main ticket window. Kids ages 6 to 12 can also ski or snowboard for free any two days of the season with no blackout dates using the Kids Free 2 Ski Pass, available for registration until Dec. 18.
Copper Mountain Resort's "One, Two, Free" package allows kids 12 years of age or younger to ski for free with the purchase of a two-day adult lift ticket. The deal also includes other perks, like a third night of lodging free, a third day of rentals free a free half-day ticket and a free upgrade to the Secret! Pass for shorter lift lines.
At Loveland Ski Are, kids can ski free every day, and children under 5 can also purchase a ski or snowboard equipment rental package for $12. Loveland's 3-Class Pass for children ages 4 to 14 includes a free season pass. A children's full day lesson also includes equipment rentals, a helmet and lunch.
Vail Resorts, which operates mountains including Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort, will once again be offering its Epic SchoolKids Colorado Pack, which includes four free days of skiing at Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone. The program also includes a free first-time lesson with a free equipment rental.
