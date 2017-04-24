Summit County State of the River meeting Thursday, May 4 | SummitDaily.com

The Colorado River District hosts its 24th annual "State of the River" Meeting in Summit County on Thursday, May 4, at 6 p.m. at the Silverthorne Pavilion.

Renowned climate researcher Brad Udall of the Colorado Water Institute at Colorado State University will act as the evening's keynote. A recent study he co-authored points to how rising temperatures are as responsible in reduced flows of the Colorado River as the drought itself between 2000 and 2014.

Troy Wineland, Summit County's water commissioner, will be on hand as well to talk about local water supply and streamflow predictions for this year's runoff. Colorado River District general manager Eric Kuhn, who will be retiring next year, will also speak about the dire consequences of low reservoir levels at Lake Powell unless management policies change. In addition, officials from Denver Water and the Bureau of Reclamation will detail this year's operations at Dillon and Green Mountain Reservoirs.

For more information, contact Troy Wineland at 970-355-4516, or Jim Pokrandt at the Colorado River District at 970-945-8522.