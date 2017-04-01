Summit County to host 9Health Fair | SummitDaily.com

Summit County to host 9Health Fair
April 1, 2017
The 9Health Fair will be in Summit County on April 8. The fair will be held at Summit High School from 7 a.m. to noon. The event includes several free or low cost screenings such as nutrition and hearing. Participants can check the results of their screenings on 9HealthFair.org. People can register and prepay for select screenings on the site as well.
