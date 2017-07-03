Summit County to offer one-day small business seminar | SummitDaily.com

The Summit County Employment First office, Colorado Workforce Center and the Summit County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a small business seminar on Thursday, July 13. The one-day class is aimed at connecting current and aspiring business owners with the resources and programs available to them locally.

Presenters will include representatives from Always Mountain Time Radio, the Summit Chamber, the Colorado Office of Labor Market Information, the Colorado Workforce Center, Elevate coSpace and successful local business professionals, according to a news release.

Topics to be covered during the class include marketing, creating a business plan, financial management, hiring staff, planning for growth, market research tools, networking, health insurance navigation, business-education opportunities, stress management, workplace wellness and co-work spaces.

Attendees will receive free breakfast, provided by Sunshine Café and Abbey's Coffee, and free lunch from Which Wich. All attendees will be entered into a drawing for several prizes, including chamber mixer passes, a business networking lunch for five and a networking coffee hour for five. All participants will receive a free half-day pass to Elevate coSpace.

The seminar will take place from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday, July 13, at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge. The event is open to the public, but space is limited. Registration is required by 5 p.m., Monday, July 10, to Janet Wolfson at Janet.L.Wolfson@state.co.us or (970) 668-9738. Registration is $25 for Summit County residents, $20 for Summit Chamber members and free for Employment First participants.