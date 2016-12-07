Summit County Transit Board to look at future funding for bus system | SummitDaily.com

Summit County Transit Board to look at future funding for bus system
December 7, 2016
Summit transit board to look at future funding
The Summit County Transit Board will be meeting at 8:15 a.m. today in the Hoosier Room at the County Community Center.
The board will continue to discuss transit marketing, the master plan for the Frisco Transit Center, bus refurbishment as well as long-term funding needs for the Summit Stage. The board will also get an update on the Smart Bus project.
New business for the board includes the maintenance, operations and September financial reports. They will also discuss that Rasor Drive bus stop, which was pushed back from the October meeting.
