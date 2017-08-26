Summit County unveils new interactive trail map
August 26, 2017
Finding your way through Summit's many trails just got a little bit easier, thanks to an online interactive map unveiled by the Summit County Open Space and Trails Department earlier this week.
The map allows users to explore local recreational amenities and resources, including open space parcels, natural surface trails, paved pathways, campgrounds, trailheads and trail portals. It can be used on both mobile devices and computers.
Users can zoom in and out, find their current location, search for trails and other resources by name, view a legend and turn various layers on and off. Clicking or tapping on individual recreation resources on the map reveals details like trail names, permitted uses, trail length, number of campsites and more. The map also shows topographic contour lines and identifies geographic features, including mountain peaks, lakes, rivers, U.S. Forest Service lands, Wilderness areas, streets and highways.
"Summit County is home to so many amazing natural treasures, so I like to think of this new tool as our 21st century treasure map," Summit County Commissioner Karn Stiegelmeier said in a news release. "It's great to have all these resources in one place so you can find trails and open spaces that are new to you and plan ahead for your next adventure."
To access the map, click here.
