Summit Daily invites readers to discuss recycling at next What’s Brewing event | SummitDaily.com

Summit Daily invites readers to discuss recycling at next What’s Brewing event
November 22, 2016
Recycling is a religion for many Summit County’s residents — an almost sacred act of environmental stewardship. However, a county budget shortfall threatens to decimate the available funding for the Summit County Resource Allocation Park and close two popular recycling drop-off centers in Breckenridge and Frisco. Please join the Summit Daily News and representatives from the High County Conservation Center for a coffee talk on the future of recycling in our community. The town-hall-style meeting begins at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at the Summit County Community and Senior Center. Donuts and coffee will be served.
