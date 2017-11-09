Summit Daily News names new advertising director

The Summit Daily News has restructured its advertising department and is pleased to announce Ian Donovan has been promoted to advertising director.

Donovan moved up Nov. 1 after starting with the Summit Daily as an account manager and most recently serving as its digital sales manager.

Leading a six-person staff as advertising director, he will be tasked with overseeing all advertising operations at the Summit Daily, including print, digital and niche publications.

"I'm ecstatic to be helping businesses in the Summit County community grow, both financially and as community partners," Donovan said of the promotion.

He lives in Summit County with his wife and loves the "endless possibility of fishing holes and ski lines" that can be found here.

Donovan has a bachelor's degree in resort and hospitality management from Green Mountain College in Killington, Vermont, and has worked for Swift Communications since September 2014.

Swift is the parent company of the Summit Daily News, in addition to more than two dozen other community newspapers and niche publications across the Western United States.

Donovan previously sold marketing solutions through the Colorado Activities Center before coming to the Summit Daily News.

At the same time Donovan is being promoted, advertising sales manager Emma Simmins has been named the general manager of the Sky-Hi News, a sister publication of the Summit Daily that covers Grand County.

In her new role, Simmins will oversee all operations in the Granby office, including editorial, circulation and advertising. She lives in Kremmling and is excited to be working closer to home.

Simmins will retain some responsibility at the Summit Daily News. She'll spend one day a week in Frisco, assisting with marketing efforts and niche-publication planning.

Simmins has been in newspaper advertising sales since October 2009, and she has a bachelor's degree in business management from the University of Northern Colorado.

She started with Swift in May 2015 and formerly served as the classified ad manager for the Steamboat Pilot & Today, another publication in the Swift family, before coming to the Summit Daily.

"Ian and Emma are proven leaders. Both promotions are well-deserved, and the Summit Daily and Sky-Hi News teams are better for their leadership," said Meg Boyer, publisher of both newspapers.

—Summit Daily staff report