Summit Daily News takes home state, regional awards | SummitDaily.com

The Summit Daily News took home 14 awards at the 2016 Colorado Better Newspaper Contest.

The awards were announced Saturday night at the 139th annual Colorado Press Association convention at the Sheraton Denver West in Lakewood. Judging was based on work completed between Nov. 1, 2015, and Oct. 31, 2016.

The Summit Daily News competes in Class 7 against comparably sized newspapers in Colorado with a circulation between 6,001 and 15,000, including the Aspen Times, Durango Herald, Vail Daily, Glenwood Springs Post Independent and Steamboat Springs Pilot & Today.

FIRST PLACE FINISHES

• Best Advertising Campaign, Summit Daily News staff

• Best Restaurant or Dining Ad, Cindy Boisvert

• Best Sports Event Story, Kevin Fixler (Skiers, riders and horses compete in the 2016 Minturn Skijoring races)

• Best Headline Writing, Ben Trollinger

• Best Editorial Special Section – Newsprint, Summit Daily News staff (2016 Bike Guide)

• Best Cover Design, Jessica Smith and Ashley Detmering (Explore Summit Magazine – Winter)

SECOND PLACE FINISHES

• Best Large Space Ad, Susan Tucker, Louie Atencio,

• Best Advertising Layout & Design, Summit Daily News staff

• Best Health Enterprise/Health Feature Story, Jack Queen, (Summit County woman one of many misdiagnosed with MS, lawsuit says)

• Best Story/Picture Combination, Phil Lindeman, Ben Trollinger (Tempting the Tenmile Traverse)

• Best News Story, Jack Queen (Summit workers and families on brink of homelessness)

• Best Multimedia, Summit County Bike Guide, Phil Lindeman, Austyn Williams, Jon Scharfencamp

• Best Website – Daily, Summit Daily News Staff

• Best Use of Social Media in Breaking News, Kevin Fixler (Drowning at North Pond)

TOP OF THE ROCKIES

The Summit Daily also won first in the general reporting category at the Society of Professional Journalists' Top of the Rockies contest for our Housing Divided series. The same series took second in the investigative/enterprise reporting category.

The contest includes newspapers in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming. The Summit Daily competed in the 10,000-29,999 circulation category, which includes newspapers such as Fort Collins Coloradoan, Grand Junction Daily Sentinel and Sante Fe Reporter.