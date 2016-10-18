Summit Daily News veteran named assistant editor | SummitDaily.com

Summit Daily News veteran named assistant editor

Jessica Smith, a four-year veteran at the Summit Daily News, will be moving into a new position as the assistant editor of the newspaper.

“I’m excited to develop stories with the reporters and sort of seek out those stories in the community that need a voice and need to be told,” she said.

As the assistant editor, Smith is the second-in-command of the newsroom and will command the copy editing staff. She will also serve as managing editor of the Daily’s many specialty publications.

“Jessica is a great editor, a dry wit and a great person to have a beer with,” said editor Ben Trollinger, “and we’re thrilled to have her back in the editorial department taking on a leadership role.”

In July of 2012, Smith started with Swift Communications at the Sky-Hi News in Granby. In October of that year she switched to the Daily and began working as a reporter. Smith covered government, business, nonprofits and education.

In the spring of 2014, she assumed the role of special sections editor and began overseeing the Daily’s award-winning niche publications, including Explore Summit Magazine, Summit County Home and Rocky Mountain Marijuana Magazine. In August of 2015, she spun of into a mini department of her own, where she pioneered native advertising for the company, in addition to continuing her work on special publications.

Before coming to Colorado, Smith spent four years in Shanghai, China. She moved there in 2008 to teach English, and in 2010 began editing an English-language craft beer magazine called “Hops Magazine.” After four years in the city, she decided she needed a change.

“Summit County is such a cool place, I mean it’s a small town, but it has such a reach,” Smith said. “Really interesting people all seem to be drawn here, and that’s what makes it a really interesting place to have a community newspaper because all of the stories are here.”