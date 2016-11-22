Summit Daily newspaper theft ends citation for man with a van | SummitDaily.com

Summit Daily newspaper theft ends citation for man with a van
November 22, 2016
Summit Daily newspaper theft ends citation for man
Hundreds of Summit Daily newspapers were illegally removed from boxes in Frisco on Tuesday morning. A police report was filed with the Frisco Police Department and citation was later issued to an individual who had loaded the papers into his van and later boasted about it on social media channels. The charge listed on the misdemeanor citation was interference with lawful distribution of newspapers. The violation carries up to a $5,000 fine if the number of newspapers involved was five hundred or more. The man returned more than 750 newspapers on Tuesday afternoon.
Trending In: Local
- Fatal crash off edge of cliffs near Silverthorne ruled a suicide
- White River National Forest closes trails to fat-tire bikes
- Moffat County poacher must pay $11,000 for unlawfully killing elk
- Snow, fire, rocks — Interstate 70 closes every 2.4 days west of Denver
- Colorado Mountain College, University of Denver partner on advanced degree program
Trending Sitewide
- Fatal crash off edge of cliffs near Silverthorne ruled a suicide
- Arapahoe Basin Ski Area receives final approval for expansion
- Breckenridge opens for the 2016-17 season under bluebird skies
- Driver killed after falling from cliffs on Ptarmigan Trail road onto Interstate 70 near Silverthorne
- White River National Forest closes trails to fat-tire bikes