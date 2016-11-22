Summit Daily newspaper theft ends citation for man with a van | SummitDaily.com

Summit Daily newspaper theft ends citation for man

Hundreds of Summit Daily newspapers were illegally removed from boxes in Frisco on Tuesday morning. A police report was filed with the Frisco Police Department and citation was later issued to an individual who had loaded the papers into his van and later boasted about it on social media channels. The charge listed on the misdemeanor citation was interference with lawful distribution of newspapers. The violation carries up to a $5,000 fine if the number of newspapers involved was five hundred or more. The man returned more than 750 newspapers on Tuesday afternoon.