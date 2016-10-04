Summit Daily News’ monthly What’s Brewing will focus on health care | SummitDaily.com

Amendment 69 proposes a radical overhaul of Colorado’s health care system. Also known as ColoradoCare, the amendment would implement a new tax to fund universal coverage for the state’s residents. Is it the answer?

Health care will be the focus of the Summit Daily’s third installment of its monthly What’s Brewing reader series. You’re invited to join in on a discussion at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 in the Fremont Room at the Summit County Community and Senior Center in Frisco. Coffee and breakfast pastries from Blue Moon Bakery in Silverthorne will be provided.

Email or call editor Ben Trollinger at btrollinger@summitdaily.com or 970-668-4618.