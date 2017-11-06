Summit Daily’s next What’s Brewing will offer update on county recycling
November 6, 2017
Are you wondering about the future of local recycling after last fall's funding dilemma? Join a discussion hosted by the Summit Daily and the High Country Conservation Center as we explore how to fund local recycling programs for the long term. We're looking for your input on new programs and how to pay for local recycling efforts. The recycling forum will be at the Summit Community and Senior Center from 8:30-9:30am on Friday, Nov. 17.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- Kidde recalls 37.8 million fire extinguishers, including hundreds in Summit County
- Proper breathing begins at the nose, according to author Ed Harrold
- Forest Service seeks comments on Aspen Highlands projects
- Interstate 70 closures at exit 205 in Silverthorne a ‘highly dangerous ballet’
- Frisco Halloween business decorating contest winners announced
Trending Sitewide
- Breckenridge man dies mountain biking in Utah
- Winter weather advisory in effect for Summit County, Colorado Rockies
- Ski terrain may be limited as Breckenridge, Keystone and Copper ready for opening day
- Interstate 70 reopens west of the tunnel after morning accidents
- Winter weather stalks Colorado High Country