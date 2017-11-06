 Summit Daily’s next What’s Brewing will offer update on county recycling | SummitDaily.com

Summit Daily’s next What’s Brewing will offer update on county recycling

Are you wondering about the future of local recycling after last fall's funding dilemma? Join a discussion hosted by the Summit Daily and the High Country Conservation Center as we explore how to fund local recycling programs for the long term. We're looking for your input on new programs and how to pay for local recycling efforts. The recycling forum will be at the Summit Community and Senior Center from 8:30-9:30am on Friday, Nov. 17.

