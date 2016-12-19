Summit Education Foundation names fall innovation grant winners | SummitDaily.com

The Education Foundation of the Summit announced its annual fall innovation teaching grants last week, awarding more than $22,000 in funding across 36 projects that will benefit all grade levels across the Summit School District.

The Eileen Finkel Innovative Teaching Awards are available twice each year to provide an opportunity to bring creative ideas to life in the county’s public school system. Any Summit teacher or principal who seeks financial support imaginative and experimental projects is eligible, and a committee of district staff, parents and the nonprofit foundation’s directors select the recipients.

This year’s approved project span math and coding enhancement ideas at area elementaries, additional equipment for outdoor STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) experiences at the high school, and a pilot interactive white board program to improve math and reading skills across the district.

“It takes a community to support our students,” Brad Piehl, Education Foundation of the Summit chairperson, said in a news release. “The awards are a success thanks to our collaboration with Summit Middle School PTO and Summit High School PTSO; and the generosity of the Finkels, The Summit Foundation, the Brunetti Family Fund, the towns of Breckenridge and Silverthorne, our other donors and volunteers.”

To see a full list of fall projects and award recipients, visit educationfoundationsummit.org/images/images/InnovativeTeachingAwardsFall2016ListbySchool.pdf.