Summit High School announces new assistant principal and athletic director | SummitDaily.com

Summit High School announced on Friday the hiring of Doug Blake to fill a newly created assistant principal position and Matt Erholtz to take on the role of athletic and activities director for next year. Current athletic and activities director, Amy Raymond, has chosen a new role as a health/physical education teacher at Summit High School.

Blake has been teaching at Summit High School for ten years. In addition to his responsibilities as an English teacher, he serves as the International Baccalaureate middle years program coordinator and the career and technical education coordinator. Blake received his BA in English from Colorado State University and his master's of education in curriculum and instruction with a technology concentration from American College.

Erholtz currently serves as the dean of student culture and the career and technical education building lead at Evergreen High School in Evergreen. Prior to these roles, he was the business and marketing teacher and DECA advisor at the school. He was the head varsity baseball coach for several years and was selected as the 2010 Teacher of the Year for Evergreen High School. Erholtz earned a BS in education from the University of North Dakota and his master's in education from Minnesota State University.

"SHS is pleased to welcome these two fantastic leaders into our learning community. Each of these professionals engaged in a rigorous hiring process with Summit County stakeholders and demonstrated the ability to support Summit's efforts to educate, elevate and empower students who will help create a better world," principal Drew Adkins said in a news release. "We're confident that they'll help us keep the 'Green Machine' running on all cylinders as a school that places value on both student academic achievement and co-curricular involvement."

Both candidates will assume their new roles at the beginning of next school year.