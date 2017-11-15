Summit High School offering free furniture and books
November 15, 2017
The Summit School District will be giving away used furniture and books from Summit High School on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at the media center area of the school, located at 16201 CO-9 in Breckenridge.
The district asks that community members bring what they need for handling and hauling items they wish to take without the assistance of SDS staff. All people who wish to take items will need to sign a liability waiver before entering the school.
For more information, email owner's representative Nate Weigel at Nate.Weigel@NV5.com or call 970-980-1861.
