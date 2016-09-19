Summit High School offering ‘Parent College’ | SummitDaily.com

Summit High School offering ‘Parent College’
Ryan Summerlin September 19, 2016
For the first time, Summit High School will offer a “Parent College” to educate and empower parents and guardians with the tools they need to help their students be successful Tigers, as well as in the community and beyond.
The seven-session, seven-month English-Spanish bilingual program costs $25 (scholarships are available) and starts on Sept. 28, meeting on every fourth Wednesday of the month through April. The two-hour “class” runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Summit High and both dinner and childcare are provided.
The topic of the first session will be school communication and grades, as well as the district’s new One2World initiative that provides a one-to-one ratio of students to devices. Others to follow include digital citizenship and supervision, college applications and résumés, financial aid, drugs and alcohol, as well as positive discipline.
For more information, contact Tessa Rathjen at either tessa.rathjen@summitk12.org or (970) 368-1133.
