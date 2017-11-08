Summit Historical Society pairs with state group on educational programming

The Summit Historical Society is working with its statewide counterpart, History Colorado, to give educators and students in Summit County a new resource to teach and learn about history.

Through the partnership, volunteers from the Summit Historical Society have been certified in the History Take Out program, a drive developed by History Colorado and utilized by schools throughout the state, according to a news release announcing the local-state collaboration.

Overall, the program is designed to give Summit County students hands-on social studies programming, and the primary audience is third- and fourth-graders attending one of the schools in the Summit School District, as well as home school groups.

According to the release, the program was designed to address Colorado's revised standards in history, geography and oral expression and listening by allowing students to explore artifacts, historic photos, biographies, culture cards, a giant map of Colorado and timelines.

The curriculum, "Moving Day: Colorado's Migration Story," explores the movement of various people across Colorado, from pre-history to 1870, and the program helps students become "experts" on one of a number of groups, including ancient Puebloans, Utes, Cheyenne and Arapaho, Hispanos, mountain men or miners.

The program puts the historical society volunteers in local classrooms to facilitate the 60-minute program, which asks students to walk across a large floor map of Colorado while discussing the footprint each group left on the state.

"This program is a perfect way for educators in Summit County to address some of the requisite standards for their students by engaging them in didactic learning opportunities," said Christy Nelson, Summit Historical Society's education director, in a prepared statement.

Additionally, "Moving Day" aims to engage students through small-group activities before they leave the 60-minute program with a better understanding of Colorado, its history and culture.

To sign up for the program, contact Christy Nelson at the Summit Historical Society at christy@summithistorical.org or 970-468-2207.

For more about the Summit Historical Society, go to SummitHistorical.org.