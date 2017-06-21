Summit School District giveaway event ends Thursday, June 22 | SummitDaily.com

Summit School District giveaway event ends Thursday, June 22
June 21, 2017
The Summit School District hosts its last of four donation days, giving away desks, chairs, books and storage items on Thursday at three area elementary schools, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event imagines a second life for used furniture and other classroom items in an effort to be a good neighbor and community steward. Desktop and laptop computers are not part of the donation articles, and interested parties should plan to bring the necessary equipment to handle and haul away desired items without the assistance of on-site district staff.
The final day of the event takes place at each of Upper Blue Elementary (1200 Airport Rd.), Frisco Elementary (800 8th Ave.) and Silverthorne Elementary (101 Hamilton Creek Rd.). All parties who attend will be required to sign a waiver before entering the facilities.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- After years of hiding, Summit County sheriff’s deputy proudly comes out as transgender
- Summer student lunch giveaway works to combat rising community need
- Summit County overdose trial defendant sentenced to two years in community corrections
- Top 5 most-read stories on SummitDaily.com, week of June 11
- Business briefs: Summit County luxury home sales double in May
Trending Sitewide
- Frisco’s 10 Mile Music Hall will be biggest venue of its kind in the Rockies, owners say
- Vail Resorts declines Summit County request to split $300k in housing project costs
- Breckenridge ambulance provider stripped of transport rights after spat with county government
- High Country Crime: Silt couple accused of embezzlement from Waffle House CEO’s ranch property
- Sexual misconduct charges against former Copper Mountain maintenance worker dismissed on eve of re-trial