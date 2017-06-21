Summit School District giveaway event ends Thursday, June 22 | SummitDaily.com

The Summit School District hosts its last of four donation days, giving away desks, chairs, books and storage items on Thursday at three area elementary schools, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event imagines a second life for used furniture and other classroom items in an effort to be a good neighbor and community steward. Desktop and laptop computers are not part of the donation articles, and interested parties should plan to bring the necessary equipment to handle and haul away desired items without the assistance of on-site district staff.

The final day of the event takes place at each of Upper Blue Elementary (1200 Airport Rd.), Frisco Elementary (800 8th Ave.) and Silverthorne Elementary (101 Hamilton Creek Rd.). All parties who attend will be required to sign a waiver before entering the facilities.