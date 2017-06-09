Summit Seniors Rummage Sale from July 27-30 | SummitDaily.com

Looking to declutter your home, make space while at the same time supporting the seniors in your community? Donate your slightly used clothing, small furniture and appliances, complete computer systems and laptops, children's item, housewares, linen, ski wear, and more to the 2017 Summit Seniors Annual Rummage Sale. This year's event will have a special pre-sale on Thursday, July 27, from 5-8 p.m. at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 00083 Nancy's Place, Frisco. Admission to this event is $10 (ages 16 and up).

Regular Rummage Sale hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29, and on Sunday, July 30, 10 a.m. to noon. On Sunday, items (other than boutique) inside the building will be sold for $2 a bag.

Donations of items in good, clean condition will be accepted on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 25 and 26, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Summit County Senior Center. No appliances, TVs, magazines, encyclopedias, books, computer monitors (unless part of a complete computer system) or mattresses will be accepted.

Last years' sale netted over $35,553. Sales benefit Summit County charitable organizations serving seniors such as; The Senior Center, FIRC, Timberline, Senior Service programs, Mountain Meals, Medical transportation, Care Clinic, Bristlecone as well as other nonprofits.

Volunteers are needed, to signup, Contact Brenda Alberico at 815-258-5843.