Summit Stage to expand Blue River bus service for winter
November 10, 2017
Summit Stage will be expanding its bus service to Blue River starting Sunday, Nov. 19, adding afternoon and night routes that will run from Breckenridge Station through April 21, 2018.
The new mid-day route will depart from Breckenridge Station at 1:35 p.m. and arrive at the Quandary stop near Blue River at 1:49 p.m.
A new late route will also be running when Keystone Resort has night skiing and will depart from Breckenridge Station at 9:20 p.m. arriving at Quandary at 9:34 p.m.
The late-afternoon route, meanwhile, will switch from departing Breckenridge Station at 4–5:45 p.m. starting Nov. 19. The two morning routes, departing at 6:35 a.m. and 8:05 a.m., will remain unchanged.
