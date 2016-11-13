Survivor Day offers resources, healing Saturday, Nov. 19 | SummitDaily.com

Two local organizations are partnering this week to host a Summit County Survivor Day, allowing anyone affected by suicide an opportunity to find connection, resources and healing.

The event, which has gatherings worldwide and is backed by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, will take place at the Summit County Community and Senior Center in Frisco (83 Nancy’s Pl.) from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Healthy Future Initiative’s Suicide Prevention Action Team and The Summit Foundation’s Patti Casey Memorial Fund are acting as the regional organizers.

“Losing my mom to suicide has been one of the most devastating things I have ever walked through,” Betsy Casey, daughter of longtime local Patti Casey, said in a statement. “It created a sense of isolation and aloneness, because it was a loss that many people were not able to relate to. Yet the moment I attended my first suicide support group, I felt connected and understood.”

The morning gathering will include a screening of the documentary “Life Journeys: Reclaiming Life After Loss,” which traces the grief and healing process that often follows a suicide loss over time. It will also feature two breakout sessions — one a yoga and meditation healing class, and the other an art therapy processing group. A certified therapy dog will also be on site to provide emotional support, and participants will have a chance to share a dialogue as a group as well.

Anyone interested in attending Summit County’s Survivor Day is asked to RSVP at: afsp.org/survivor_day/frisco-co. Complimentary coffee, bagels and fruit will be provided, and the event is free and open to the public.