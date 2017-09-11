Swan River Restoration Project volunteers needed Sept. 15 and 30
September 11, 2017
Summit County government and the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District invite participants to come be a part of two upcoming volunteer days this month on the ongoing Swan River Restoration Project in Breckenridge, on Sept. 15 and 30.
The multi-year undertaking envisions returning the local waterway back to its natural state before the days of mining in the county, and is one of the biggest watershed rehabilitation projects in the nation. As part of continued efforts on phase I, attendees will help close down out-of-system trails that have created sedimentation in nearby streams and are causing adverse effects on trout populations.
Both volunteer days run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and more information, as well as sign up, can be found at: fdrd.org/calendar
