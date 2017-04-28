Teachers get free ‘nugs’ Wednesday at Cheba Hut in Dillon | SummitDaily.com

The Cheba Hut sandwich shop in Dillon is rewarding any and all teachers with a free 4-inch sammie, also called a "nug" at the eatery, on May 3, according to the workers at restaurant.

"Thank you for putting up with us screaming kids, the spit-wads, and the teenagers that just love to talk back," states a post on Cheba Hut's Facebook page. "We want to show our love to the individuals responsible for working hard towards benefiting our future generations."

To get a free sandwich, teachers need only come into the Cheba Hut at 265 Dillon Ridge Road and present a valid faculty ID card. The giveaway for teachers lasts all day, and includes any and all teachers, a worker at the store said Friday.