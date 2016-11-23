The Colorado Tourism Office awarded a grant to the towns of Silverthorne and Dillon | SummitDaily.com

The Colorado Tourism Office awarded a grant to the towns of Silverthorne and Dillon
November 23, 2016
The towns of Dillon and Silverthorne received a Marketing Matching Grant from the Colorado Tourism Office. The organization gives out the grants annually with the purpose of promoting locations within the state as a tourism destination. For every $1 that applicants allocate to the program, the Colorado Tourism Office will match it.
The towns were awarded $25,000 for their plan to create a visitor’s guide around Exit 205. Both towns see benefits from tourists buying supplies, as well as retail and lodging opportunities, but the towns are hoping to use this guide to promote the area as its own tourist destination.
They plan to distribute the finished plan by mail, Colorado Welcome centers, local hotels, airport kiosks, National Parks Media, Summit Coach Buses as well as the Silverthorne Recreation Center.
