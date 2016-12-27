The Lost Cajun wins Frisco Wassail Days for second year in a row | SummitDaily.com

The Lost Cajun wins Frisco Wassail Days for second year in a row
December 27, 2016
The Lost Cajun restaurant notched a repeat win of Frisco’s annual Wassail Days celebration, when visitors were invited to taste merchant-made wassail (spiced cider) and vote on their favorites while shopping and dining in Frisco. Rivers Clothing Company, a three-peat champion, was a close second. The other top five finishers were the Frisco Lodge, Remax Properties of the Summit and Next Page Books and Nosh.
During Wassail Days, which ran from Dec. 2 to 11, guests were given punch cards that could be redeemed for a free commemorative mug after visiting 12 businesses and trying out their wassail. More than 1,000 guests completed their cards, resulting in 13,000 unique visits to Frisco businesses, according to a release from the town.
Seventy-one merchants competed this year, and the five winners were given trophies made by local glassblower John Hudnut.
