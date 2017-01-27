The Summit Chamber celebrates business in 2016 | SummitDaily.com

The Business Excellence Awards returned to Summit County Thursday night after an eight year hiatus. The Summit Chamber celebrated Summit businesses that were nominated for awards in 10 categories. The event was held at the Silverthorne Pavilion, and presenters listed the top three finalists in each category before naming the winner.

Current president of the Chamber board, Tony Pestello, was given the Ben Fogle award. The award is named for the founder of the Summit Chamber, and is given out to the person who best embodies the mission of the organization. The final award of the night was a surprise. Mark Nunn, financial advisor at Edward Jones and past Chamber president, was given the first ever Extraordinary Achievement Award for his work in bringing the organization out of debt and back on its feet.