The Summit Chamber celebrates business in 2016 | SummitDaily.com

The Summit Chamber celebrates business in 2016
January 27, 2017
Finalists and Winners — see the full list of winners at summitdaily.com
Business of the Year, Small
EVO3Workspace *
Edward Jones, Frisco
River Ridge Rentals
Environmental Champion
Climax Molybdenum Company *
Red Buffalo Coffee *
Alpine Bank
Customer Service Champion
Domus Pacis Family Respite *
Ebert Santos Family Clinic
iTrip Vacations
Business of the Year, Medium
Sunshine Café *
Bakers Brewery
iFurnish
Best Place to Work
Breckenridge Grand Vacations *
Town of Silverthorne
SummitCove.com” target=”_blank”>Text”>SummitCove.com
Marketing Strategy Champion
Elevate CoSpace *
Frisco Lodge
Summit Endurance Academy
Business of the Year, Large
St. Anthony Summit Medical Center *
Breckenridge Grand Vacations
Pinnacle Brands
Start-Up of the Year
Sauce on the Blue *
Elevate Cospace, Breckenridge
TLC Acupuncture
Champion Workplace Wellness
Summit Community Care Clinic *
Town of Silverthorne
Breckenridge Grand Vacations
Ben Fogle Award
Tony Pestello *
Mark Nunn
Doug Berg
Extraordinary Achievement Award
Mark Nunn
Winners are marked by an astrict.
The Business Excellence Awards returned to Summit County Thursday night after an eight year hiatus. The Summit Chamber celebrated Summit businesses that were nominated for awards in 10 categories. The event was held at the Silverthorne Pavilion, and presenters listed the top three finalists in each category before naming the winner.
Current president of the Chamber board, Tony Pestello, was given the Ben Fogle award. The award is named for the founder of the Summit Chamber, and is given out to the person who best embodies the mission of the organization. The final award of the night was a surprise. Mark Nunn, financial advisor at Edward Jones and past Chamber president, was given the first ever Extraordinary Achievement Award for his work in bringing the organization out of debt and back on its feet.
