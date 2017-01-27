 The Summit Chamber celebrates business in 2016 | SummitDaily.com

The Summit Chamber celebrates business in 2016

Doug Berg, a board member of the Summit Chamber, making announcements at the 2016 Business Excellence Awards on Thursday night.

Business of the Year, Small

EVO3Workspace *

Edward Jones, Frisco

River Ridge Rentals

Environmental Champion

Climax Molybdenum Company *

Red Buffalo Coffee *

Alpine Bank

Customer Service Champion

Domus Pacis Family Respite *

Ebert Santos Family Clinic

iTrip Vacations

Business of the Year, Medium

Sunshine Café *

Bakers Brewery

iFurnish

Best Place to Work

Breckenridge Grand Vacations *

Town of Silverthorne

SummitCove.com” target=”_blank”>Text”>SummitCove.com

Marketing Strategy Champion

Elevate CoSpace *

Frisco Lodge

Summit Endurance Academy

Business of the Year, Large

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center *

Breckenridge Grand Vacations

Pinnacle Brands

Start-Up of the Year

Sauce on the Blue *

Elevate Cospace, Breckenridge

TLC Acupuncture

Champion Workplace Wellness

Summit Community Care Clinic *

Town of Silverthorne

Breckenridge Grand Vacations

Ben Fogle Award

Tony Pestello *

Mark Nunn

Doug Berg

Extraordinary Achievement Award

Mark Nunn

Winners are marked by an astrict.

The Business Excellence Awards returned to Summit County Thursday night after an eight year hiatus. The Summit Chamber celebrated Summit businesses that were nominated for awards in 10 categories. The event was held at the Silverthorne Pavilion, and presenters listed the top three finalists in each category before naming the winner.

Current president of the Chamber board, Tony Pestello, was given the Ben Fogle award. The award is named for the founder of the Summit Chamber, and is given out to the person who best embodies the mission of the organization. The final award of the night was a surprise. Mark Nunn, financial advisor at Edward Jones and past Chamber president, was given the first ever Extraordinary Achievement Award for his work in bringing the organization out of debt and back on its feet.