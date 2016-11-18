The Summit Foundation awards those who give back | SummitDaily.com

Spirit of the Summit Award: Life Guard 2 Crew, honoring Dave Repsher, Mike Bowe and the late Patrick Mahaney who died in the Flight For Life helicopter crash on July 3, 2015

Outstanding Professional at a Non-profit Organization: Dave Miller, Director of Education and Program Sustainability at the Keystone Science School

The Summit Foundation awards those who give back

The Summit Foundation hosted the 26th annual celebration and award ceremony for National Philanthropy Day on Nov. 17. The award ceremony is an opportunity to recognize and thank the people of Summit County for their support.

The foundation awards individuals, organizations and businesses for their philanthropic efforts in Summit County.

The community was able to send in nominations for 10 categories: outstanding board member, citizen, educator, professional, philanthropist, volunteer, youth, youth mentor, business and nonprofit.

The event was held at the Copper Conference Center. Over the past 26 years the foundation has given out 266 awards in the Summit County community.