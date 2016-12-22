The Summit Foundation gives out $1 million in grants to local nonprofits | SummitDaily.com

The Summit Foundation gave out more than $1.08 million for their fall cycle grants. Many of the grants were distributed to nonprofits and support services for Summit’s working families. Grants were also given to support school children with after-school activities or child care. In 2016, the foundation has given out a total of more than $1.7 million to Summit County organizations.

Vail Resorts EpicPromise supported six grants through the foundation to help with early childhood programing. The resort also partners with Copper Mountain Resort as well as Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to support The Summit Foundation’s Youth Giving Council. The council teaches high school student about awarding grants.

More than 3,000 individuals and businesses donated to The Summit Foundation this year.