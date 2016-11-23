Three local nonprofits support #GivingTuesday movement in Summit | SummitDaily.com

Three local nonprofits support #GivingTuesday movement in Summit
November 23, 2016
The National Repertory Orchestra, Summit County Youth and the Breckenridge Film Festival have joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Occurring this year on Nov. 29, #GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. As a kick-off to the holiday giving season, #GivingTuesday inspires people to collaborate in improving their local communities and to give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support. To join this movement and to learn more, visit the following websites: NROforkids.mydagsite.com, theSCY.com, breckfilmfest.org/support, givingtuesday.org.
