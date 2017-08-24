Tom Acre set to take over as Dillon town manager Monday, August 28

Tom Acre, the former town manager of South Fork, Colorado, will be taking over from retiring Dillon town manager Tom Breslin starting Monday, Aug. 28. Acre was chosen from a field of two other finalists and was offered the position in June.

Before becoming South Fork's town manager in August 2014, Acre was the city manager of Trinidad, Colorado. Prior to that, he served in Commerce City, Colorado, for nearly 15 years, including more than four years as deputy city manager.

"At the end of the interview process, Tom Acre stood out as a creative problem solver with a collaborative spirit whose focus on long-range financial, comprehensive, development and strategic planning will continue to drive the goals and vision of Dillon's Comprehensive Plan," Dillon Mayor Kevin Burns said in a news release.

Acre will be taking the helm in the midst of a concerted effort by the town council to jumpstart development Dillon's downtown core area, which hasn't seen new construction in two decades.

Studies commissioned by the town say that bringing more residential density to the core area would be the best way to encourage more investment there. To that end, the town council recently approved a condominium project, Dillon Flats, that will add dozens of units on East La Bonte Street, although the project drew some objections from homeowners for its height.

"In South Fork, I worked to re-engage South Fork's businesses and community members," Acre said in the news release. "I hope to bring a measure of this community outreach to local Dillon residents and business owners as we continue to drive the revitalization of our Down town area."

Breslin is retiring after three years of service to the town. During that time, he spearheaded the Dillon Amphitheatre renovation project, which will transform the live music venue to a larger, more modern space designed to draw bigger acts.