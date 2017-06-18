Top 5 most-read stories on SummitDaily.com, week of June 11 | SummitDaily.com

Editor’s note: Social Calls is compiled from comments on stories posted to the Summit Daily’s Facebook page.

“Good for you!!! Teaching your son to follow his heart always.” — ‪Erica A Currey, on “After years of hiding, Summit County sheriff’s deputy proudly comes out as transgender”

“Skipping it! Last year they were out of food before five pm. Tickets non refundable. We had corn on the cob, strawberries, lemonade and one piece of cheesecake for $100. Not one bite of BBQ. After I closed early to go. Event organized poorly.” —Soni Leah Jethro, on Colorado BBQ Challenge video

“This used to be one of my favorite events of the year. Now its just mayhem and chaos. Hour long lines for nothing. The most crowded and unorganized event of the year. The Town of Frisco seriously needs to fix this event. Offer a LIMITED amount of skip the line type passes for a premium price…anything would help.” — Darryl Todd, on Colorado BBQ Challenge video

“Oh no! An investigation! Maybe they’ll write them a strongly worded letter too!!!!” — Brian Masters, on “Sportswear company faces investigation for photos in Hanging Lakes waters”

“If you encounter a bear, you don’t have to be fast enough to outrun the bear, just fast enough to outrun your friend…” — Andi Omtvedt, on “Bear crosses through Colorado race, stunning runners”

“That should make you run faster” — Madeline Slavin, on “Bear crosses through Colorado race, stunning runners”

“I hope they close the trail now. They’ve been talking about it for a while and I hope they do it.” — ‪Megan Waldron, on “8-year-old dies at Hanging Lake”

“Typical Aspen!” — Tyler Copeland, on “DUI driver in Aspen shrugs off rollover, hitches to bar”