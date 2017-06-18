Top 5 most-read stories on SummitDaily.com, week of June 11 | SummitDaily.com

Top 5 most-read stories on SummitDaily.com, week of June 11
June 18, 2017
Editor’s note: Social Calls is compiled from comments on stories posted to the Summit Daily’s Facebook page.
“Good for you!!! Teaching your son to follow his heart always.” — Erica A Currey, on “After years of hiding, Summit County sheriff’s deputy proudly comes out as transgender”
“Skipping it! Last year they were out of food before five pm. Tickets non refundable. We had corn on the cob, strawberries, lemonade and one piece of cheesecake for $100. Not one bite of BBQ. After I closed early to go. Event organized poorly.” —Soni Leah Jethro, on Colorado BBQ Challenge video
“This used to be one of my favorite events of the year. Now its just mayhem and chaos. Hour long lines for nothing. The most crowded and unorganized event of the year. The Town of Frisco seriously needs to fix this event. Offer a LIMITED amount of skip the line type passes for a premium price…anything would help.” — Darryl Todd, on Colorado BBQ Challenge video
“Oh no! An investigation! Maybe they’ll write them a strongly worded letter too!!!!” — Brian Masters, on “Sportswear company faces investigation for photos in Hanging Lakes waters”
“If you encounter a bear, you don’t have to be fast enough to outrun the bear, just fast enough to outrun your friend…” — Andi Omtvedt, on “Bear crosses through Colorado race, stunning runners”
“That should make you run faster” — Madeline Slavin, on “Bear crosses through Colorado race, stunning runners”
“I hope they close the trail now. They’ve been talking about it for a while and I hope they do it.” — Megan Waldron, on “8-year-old dies at Hanging Lake”
“Typical Aspen!” — Tyler Copeland, on “DUI driver in Aspen shrugs off rollover, hitches to bar”
Editor's note: Below is a list of the top 5 most-read stories on summitdaily.com the week of June 11.
1. Man killed in industrial accident north of Silverthorne during Highway 9 paving work
A 20-year-old man working on a road paving operation was killed in an "industrial accident" Thursday afternoon, June 15, on Highway 9 north of Silverthorne. The incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. near milepost 107.
2. After years of hiding, Summit County sheriff's deputy proudly comes out as transgender
Summit County Sheriff Deputy Lesley Mumford said she struggled with gender identity since adolescence. By 2014, she had decided to begin her transition in earnest, seeking therapy and over time telling family members and close friends. She and her wife of 12 years debated leaving the county and starting over in Denver, but after the Summit County government unexpectedly added language about gender identity and expression to its equal employment opportunity policy, Mumford felt compelled to stay.
"So many peoples' stories don't go the way mine has gone," she said. "But I want people to know that it is possible to be transgender and find love, be a parent and have a rewarding career with goals and dreams like everyone else has. There was a time in my life when I didn't think I could."
3. Colorado judge: Breath test evidence in DUI cases "something other than the truth"
Dozens of pending driving under the influence cases and prior convictions are now in legal limbo in Summit County after Judge Edward Casias deferred to a new statewide precedent that bars the use of blood alcohol testing machine results as evidence. The precedent, handed down in an order by Gilpin County Judge David Taylor last Monday, admonished state regulators for knowingly producing falsified certificates attesting to the accuracy of breathalyzer machines in court, a practice the defendant in that case described as "the biggest scandal in the history of alcohol testing."
4. 8-year-old dies at Hanging Lake
An 8-year-old boy died Monday afternoon at the top of Hanging Lake Trail. Although initial reports indicated the boy slipped and hit his head, a statement from the coroner indicates he may have also been struck by a falling rock or sustained the injury in another way. He was later identified as Noah Ragon, from Highlands Ranch.
5. Police seek suspect after stabbing near Baldy Mountain
On Wednesday, June 14, the Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a stabbing in the Baldy Mountain area located in unincorporated Summit County. The victim was transported to Saint Anthony Summit Medical Center and is recovering after surgery, the release said. No arrest has been made.
