Top 5 most-read stories on SummitDaily.com, week of June 18 | SummitDaily.com

Top 5 most-read stories on SummitDaily.com, week of June 18
June 25, 2017
Editor’s note: Social Calls is compiled from comments on stories posted to the Summit Daily’s Facebook page.
“Well dog owners, there go our windows… This is how I see this playing out. We take our dogs for a hike, we stop at the store for 10 minutes, it’s 50 degrees out and sunny. Some sally do-gooder thinks my dog is hot cause he’s panting, breaks my window, and then my dogs running around a busy parking lot and gets hit by a car. cool. And don’t think logic is going to be a part of this. A woman threatened to call the cops on me at whole foods one day when it was 50 degrees out, and all my windows were open. With this law she’ll think she’s right and break my window now. Those little caveats will be ignored.” — Fred Newcomer, on “New Colorado law will allow passerby to break a car window to save a dog inside”
“And what happens when the dog bites the person who broke the car window and then the dog runs out into traffic and gets hit by a car.” — John Walgast, on “New Colorado law will allow passerby to break a car window to save a dog inside”
“Honest? Vail “gave” the land. What more do you want? Sure, they will get it back, in 100 years. And yes, cover costs. But they could have sold it for a lot of money now!!! I’m not a great Vail CO fan, but stop asking! They gave – your turn!!!” — Hal Vatcher, on “Summit Daily editorial: What happened to Vail Resort’s $30 million housing pledge?”
“Vail Corp is not interested in anything but making money. They don’t care how this whole housing problem and proposed solutions will effect Summit County. All they care about is their own interests. Employees are a dime a dozen and can be replaced very easily. So adequate housing is not a problem for them. Their turn over in employees is disgusting. I love Summit County but Vail Resorts is destroying it. Housing is and always will be a problem. The county needs to stay away from any deals with Vail. It can only lead to disaster. The county should solve the problem on their own for employees who do not work for Vail. Let A-Basin and other companies employees live in the housing and exempt Vail employees. Then let Vail solve their own housing issues. It’s only going to cost the county money they don’t have and end up in a deal with the devil.” — Jennie Connell Norris, on “Summit Daily editorial: What happened to Vail Resort’s $30 million housing pledge?”
‘I certainly can see why so many are upset. But I am thankful they gave the land and that we can stand up our community without Vail. It is better for us in the long term. Plus all of these workers will spend their incomes in the County — adding back to the tax revenue. So in the big picture — we will be just fine.” — Annmarie Neal, on “Summit Daily editorial: What happened to Vail Resort’s $30 million housing pledge?”
“Definitely not, but the USFS ridiculously understimates their value as well. Not saying they should gouge the public, but a little review of expense to maintain vs. valuation of user fees is warranted. Same goes for State Parks, National Parks, etc. There is no reason these should be underfunded.” — Don Leinweber, on “US Interior Secretary Zinke’s plan to privatize nation’s campsites builds concerns”
“Sharing your fishing spot is easier than your powder stash.” — Ali Pine, on reader photo from Goose Pasture Tarn
“My first visit to Silverthorne coming up. This will be on my ‘bucket list’! Smiles!” — Jae Caroline Meyer, on 360 video of new Silverthorne Performing Arts Center
“pretty obviously “Rabbit Ear”” — Andrew Hopf, on “Rabbit Ears Peak erosion goes viral on social media and spurs some to ponder new names”
“Um….. didn’t he vote for a health care plan several years ago that promised to do the very same thing? — Rob Kingsbury, on “U.S. Rep. Jared Polis says he would lower cost of care for mountain communities as governor”
Editor's note: Below is a list of the top 5 most-read stories on summitdaily.com the week of June 18.
1. Frisco's 10 Mile Music Hall will be biggest venue of its kind in the Rockies, owners say
Owners of The Barkley Ballroom broke ground last week on a new live music and events venue in downtown Frisco. 10 Mile Music Hall will have 22-foot vaulted ceilings with a massive 1,650-sqaure-foot dance floor and the largest rooftop deck in Summit County. It will be at 710 E. Main St., built in the vacant lot beside Abbey's Coffee and Backcountry Brewery, not too far down the street from The Barkley Ballroom.
"For the first time, we'll be drawing people from the city and other areas coming specifically for the music," said Keegan Casey, one of the two co-owners.
2. Breckenridge ambulance provider stripped of transport rights after spat with county government
The Board of County Commissioners stripped the Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District's authority to transport patients, delivering a major setback to years of work integrating Summit's EMS responders and bringing a bitter end to a dispute marked by distrust and frustration on both sides. The Breckenridge ambulance provider is prohibited from transporting patients to hospitals except under life-threatening circumstances, although its medics will still be able to provide on-scene care.
To compensate, the county-run ambulance service will likely move one of its units from Frisco to the Breckenridge area and hire more personnel. The county's other ambulance providers, Copper Mountain Fire and Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue, will also have to pick up some of the slack.
3. Vail Resorts declines Summit County request to split $300k in housing project costs
A week after the county and Vail Resorts came to a hard-fought agreement to build workforce housing in Keystone, the resort company declined to contribute to the cost of 40 planned low-income rentals as part of the project. County staff was aware Gorman & Co. — the development partner — would be making a request of the board for financial assistance — helping offset costs for the units, as well as exhibiting public backing for the project during a competitive application process for necessary low-income tax credits. However, upon learning the ask was $300,000, the county's three-member board approached Vail about splitting the price. Despite previously announcing the availability of $30 million toward employee housing projects that also houses its own workforce, Vail Resorts — which is supplying the land — declined to contribute.
4. After years of hiding, Summit County sheriff's deputy proudly comes out as transgender
Summit County Sheriff Deputy Lesley Mumford said she'd struggled with gender identity since adolescence. By 2014, she decided to begin her transition in earnest, seeking therapy and over time telling family members and close friends. She and her wife of 12 years debated leaving the county and starting over in Denver, but after the Summit County government unexpectedly added language about gender identity and expression to its equal employment opportunity policy, Mumford felt compelled to stay.
"So many peoples' stories don't go the way mine has gone," she said. "But I want people to know that it is possible to be transgender and find love, be a parent and have a rewarding career with goals and dreams like everyone else has. There was a time in my life when I didn't think I could."
5. Summit Daily editorial: What happened to Vail Resorts' $30 million housing pledge?
The Summit Daily editorial board wrote a response after Vail Resorts declined to contribute to the $300,000 for 40 planned low-income rentals as part of the Wintergreen housing project. In December 2015, Vail Resorts pledged $30 million to seed workforce-housing development in ski towns that housed its resorts. "The Summit Daily has repeatedly asked Vail where the $30 million has gone. The answer we received this week was surprising — zero dollars so far."
With rent checks from the development company covering costs of property taxes, Keystone employees having more affordable housing options, and the project giving Vail a pile of employee-housing credits that clear the way for lucrative commercial development, "given the circumstances, the county's ask of $150,000 does not seem unreasonable."
