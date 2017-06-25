Top 5 most-read stories on SummitDaily.com, week of June 18 | SummitDaily.com

Editor’s note: Social Calls is compiled from comments on stories posted to the Summit Daily’s Facebook page.

“Well dog owners, there go our windows… This is how I see this playing out. We take our dogs for a hike, we stop at the store for 10 minutes, it’s 50 degrees out and sunny. Some sally do-gooder thinks my dog is hot cause he’s panting, breaks my window, and then my dogs running around a busy parking lot and gets hit by a car. cool. And don’t think logic is going to be a part of this. A woman threatened to call the cops on me at whole foods one day when it was 50 degrees out, and all my windows were open. With this law she’ll think she’s right and break my window now. Those little caveats will be ignored.” — Fred Newcomer, on “New Colorado law will allow passerby to break a car window to save a dog inside”

“And what happens when the dog bites the person who broke the car window and then the dog runs out into traffic and gets hit by a car.” — John Walgast, on “New Colorado law will allow passerby to break a car window to save a dog inside”

“Honest? Vail “gave” the land. What more do you want? Sure, they will get it back, in 100 years. And yes, cover costs. But they could have sold it for a lot of money now!!! I’m not a great Vail CO fan, but stop asking! They gave – your turn!!!” — Hal Vatcher, on “Summit Daily editorial: What happened to Vail Resort’s $30 million housing pledge?”

“Vail Corp is not interested in anything but making money. They don’t care how this whole housing problem and proposed solutions will effect Summit County. All they care about is their own interests. Employees are a dime a dozen and can be replaced very easily. So adequate housing is not a problem for them. Their turn over in employees is disgusting. I love Summit County but Vail Resorts is destroying it. Housing is and always will be a problem. The county needs to stay away from any deals with Vail. It can only lead to disaster. The county should solve the problem on their own for employees who do not work for Vail. Let A-Basin and other companies employees live in the housing and exempt Vail employees. Then let Vail solve their own housing issues. It’s only going to cost the county money they don’t have and end up in a deal with the devil.” — Jennie Connell Norris, on “Summit Daily editorial: What happened to Vail Resort’s $30 million housing pledge?”

‘I certainly can see why so many are upset. But I am thankful they gave the land and that we can stand up our community without Vail. It is better for us in the long term. Plus all of these workers will spend their incomes in the County — adding back to the tax revenue. So in the big picture — we will be just fine.” — Annmarie Neal, on “Summit Daily editorial: What happened to Vail Resort’s $30 million housing pledge?”

“Definitely not, but the USFS ridiculously understimates their value as well. Not saying they should gouge the public, but a little review of expense to maintain vs. valuation of user fees is warranted. Same goes for State Parks, National Parks, etc. There is no reason these should be underfunded.” — Don Leinweber, on “US Interior Secretary Zinke’s plan to privatize nation’s campsites builds concerns”

“Sharing your fishing spot is easier than your powder stash.” — Ali Pine, on reader photo from Goose Pasture Tarn

“My first visit to Silverthorne coming up. This will be on my ‘bucket list’! Smiles!” — Jae Caroline Meyer, on 360 video of new Silverthorne Performing Arts Center

“pretty obviously “Rabbit Ear”” — Andrew Hopf, on “Rabbit Ears Peak erosion goes viral on social media and spurs some to ponder new names”

“Um….. didn’t he vote for a health care plan several years ago that promised to do the very same thing? — Rob Kingsbury, on “U.S. Rep. Jared Polis says he would lower cost of care for mountain communities as governor”