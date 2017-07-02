Top 5 most-read stories on SummitDaily.com, week of June 25 | SummitDaily.com

Editor’s note: Social Calls is compiled from comments on stories posted to the Summit Daily’s Facebook page.

“Taxpayers of Frisco have handed enough of our money over to this developer. [His] projects are never a deal for us. Hope the town waits for a project that the town really needs. Not another Feldman project. No never.” — Linda Gilmer Polhemus, on “Frisco developer Larry Feldman pitches workforce housing land swap”

“Developers shouldn’t be able to bribe the town with “workforce housing” units. Actions like this are causing issues all over the county.” — Jacob Deneault, “Frisco developer Larry Feldman pitches workforce housing land swap”

“And will VR step in at all like it demands the town to step in for them????” — Adam Shaw, on “Breckenridge dam repairs expected to cost at least $16 million”

“Glad to see this happening. Affordable housing in SC has always been an issue that only continues to worsen.” — Gretchen Cremo, on “Summit County board approves West Hills workforce-housing project in Keystone”

“The pot has gotten too strong in Colorado. Are you kidding me? Unbelievable.” — Steve Simpson, on “Goat yoga — it’s available in Vail”

“I like goats, maybe now I will get into yoga” — Cassandra Spillane, on “Goat yoga — it’s available in Vail”

“Population increase, tourists who don’t know how to drive in the mountains and in snow. Just look at Washington or Nevada in a year. There’s to many people moving here.” — Sarah Roppolo-Alford, on “Marijuana tied to more Colorado collisions but not fatalities, pair of studies says”

“I think you would see more collisions in any place that has a sharp increase in population especially with an increase in tourism. Tourists drive as bad as drunks.” — Amber Rogers, on “Marijuana tied to more Colorado collisions but not fatalities, pair of studies says”

“The reason for this entire issue is VRI has created housing issues in every community it has ever had properties in. This is a simple cause and effect VRI refuses to pay a liveing wage so as to increase there bottom line. Now thay demand that we the tax payers pay for low income housing for there under paid employees. This is simply corporate welfare inplace to perpetually allow VRI to pay a lower wage.” — Cliff Edwards, on “Goar: Vail Resorts leading the charge to address housing crisis (column)”

“Vail resorts doesn’t care about employees; how many years have they needed housing in summit county for employees. Most employees live in poverty. Another year will pass without a solution. Lets pass some ordinances requiring housing for employees of conglomerates who dont give back to our community’s” — Eric Medina, on “Goar: Vail Resorts leading the charge to address housing crisis (column)”