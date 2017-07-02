Top 5 most-read stories on SummitDaily.com, week of June 25 | SummitDaily.com

Top 5 most-read stories on SummitDaily.com, week of June 25
July 2, 2017
“Taxpayers of Frisco have handed enough of our money over to this developer. [His] projects are never a deal for us. Hope the town waits for a project that the town really needs. Not another Feldman project. No never.” — Linda Gilmer Polhemus, on “Frisco developer Larry Feldman pitches workforce housing land swap”
“Developers shouldn’t be able to bribe the town with “workforce housing” units. Actions like this are causing issues all over the county.” — Jacob Deneault, “Frisco developer Larry Feldman pitches workforce housing land swap”
“And will VR step in at all like it demands the town to step in for them????” — Adam Shaw, on “Breckenridge dam repairs expected to cost at least $16 million”
“Glad to see this happening. Affordable housing in SC has always been an issue that only continues to worsen.” — Gretchen Cremo, on “Summit County board approves West Hills workforce-housing project in Keystone”
“The pot has gotten too strong in Colorado. Are you kidding me? Unbelievable.” — Steve Simpson, on “Goat yoga — it’s available in Vail”
“I like goats, maybe now I will get into yoga” — Cassandra Spillane, on “Goat yoga — it’s available in Vail”
“Population increase, tourists who don’t know how to drive in the mountains and in snow. Just look at Washington or Nevada in a year. There’s to many people moving here.” — Sarah Roppolo-Alford, on “Marijuana tied to more Colorado collisions but not fatalities, pair of studies says”
“I think you would see more collisions in any place that has a sharp increase in population especially with an increase in tourism. Tourists drive as bad as drunks.” — Amber Rogers, on “Marijuana tied to more Colorado collisions but not fatalities, pair of studies says”
“The reason for this entire issue is VRI has created housing issues in every community it has ever had properties in. This is a simple cause and effect VRI refuses to pay a liveing wage so as to increase there bottom line. Now thay demand that we the tax payers pay for low income housing for there under paid employees. This is simply corporate welfare inplace to perpetually allow VRI to pay a lower wage.” — Cliff Edwards, on “Goar: Vail Resorts leading the charge to address housing crisis (column)”
“Vail resorts doesn’t care about employees; how many years have they needed housing in summit county for employees. Most employees live in poverty. Another year will pass without a solution. Lets pass some ordinances requiring housing for employees of conglomerates who dont give back to our community’s” — Eric Medina, on “Goar: Vail Resorts leading the charge to address housing crisis (column)”
Editor's note: Below is a list of the top 5 most-read stories on summitdaily.com the week of June 25.
1. Goar: Vail Resorts leading the charge to address housing crisis
In response to a column from Summit Daily News' editorial board, "Summit Daily editorial: What happened to Vail Resorts' $30 million housing pledge?" (June 20, 2017), vice president and COO of Keystone Resort Mike Goar defended Vail's efforts to build workforce housing: "I know first-hand that Vail Resorts is committing a tremendous amount of time, money and energy to bring on line affordable workforce housing in our mountain communities across Colorado, Utah and California."
"Vail Resorts and Gorman stepped up to the challenge to bring to life Wintergreen and 196 units on 28 acres. Perhaps the Summit Daily News could spend some of its energy and words on helping find solutions rather than sitting on the side line criticizing problem-solvers."
2. 'It's a real risk': Aging Breckenridge dam needs around $18 million in repairs
Breckenridge Town Council was left pondering how to pay for permanent repairs to the Goose Pasture Tarn Dam after learning the estimated cost was at least $16 to $18 million. The town can't start work on the dam until a new $50 million water treatment plant is finished, making expenses likely to reach more than $20 million to fix the dam by the time the town can begin to address the underlying spillway issues.
The good news is neither town officials nor council members seem to think a dam failure is imminent in the coming years. Still, as council looked to assess the risk of a devastating event, its members asked questions like, "What's our true risk for catastrophic failure?" and "Where is that perfect storm?"
3. Summit County police blotter: Trouble with 'Mexican Mafia' prompts jewelry theft
Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a break-in near Dillon where someone had thrown a rock through a window and stolen roughly $4,000 worth of jewelry. The suspect explained that he had gotten into some "trouble" with members of the "Mexican Mafia" several months ago and they had been threatening his life unless he paid them.
4. Fourth of July festivities roundup for Breckenridge and Summit County
Not surprisingly, a roundup from activities over the July 4th holiday from around Summit County caught readers' attention. Main Street will be the center of Frisco's Fourth of July festivities from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Breckenridge's Fourth of July Parade will begin at 10 a.m. BreckCreate's three-day celebration of street, pavement and graffiti arts that begins this Sunday at noon. The Street Arts Festival will be filled with outdoor murals, chalk installations, performances, workshops, pop-up art features and chalk art contests.
5. Breckenridge ranked second-best small town to visit by U.S. News and World Report
Breckenridge is the second-best town with a population under 100,000 to visit in the country, according to a new ranking from U.S. News and World Report. U.S. News narrowed its list down to the top 15 small towns with populations under 100,000. For the rankings, they looked at restaurants and attractions and town character, and decided that Breckenridge, settled in 1859, "retains the same Victorian-era charm it did during the height of the gold rush. Its down-to-earth and friendly atmosphere has also endured its transformation from a silver- and gold-mining town to one of the country's most beloved skiing destinations."
