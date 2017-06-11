Top 5 most-read stories on Summitdaily.com | SummitDaily.com

Editor’s note: Social Calls is compiled from comments on stories posted to the Summit Daily’s Facebook page.

“The system sure has failed on this one. You can’t predict who is going to commit homicide but you can look at his history and know he’s high risk.” — Melissa Anderson, on “Wildernest man arrested in SWAT raid had at least 18 prior domestic abuse charges”

“Sometimes people, with mental illness, need to be in jail. It is absurd that those with authority don’t seem able to distinguish this. This traumatizes those who have been harassed, stalked, etc to see this happen over and over without the normal consequences that we’d all expect based on the judicial record.” — Tiny Doors Frisco, on “Wildernest man arrested in SWAT raid had at least 18 prior domestic abuse charges”

“LOL. VR’s entire business model is based on readily available, reliable and low cost carbon emissions! Travel & tourism – IS, by definition – moving people from afar on a very temporary basis to visit resorts. Take away fundamentally carbon-based infrastructure such as DIA, I-70 and Eagle County Airport and see how VR’s stock does. ….not to mention heat for thousands of often-empty homes & vacation properties, a HUGE, vast (freaking awesome!) fleet of diesel burning snow cats, hundreds of CME vans and countless electric ski lifts. Just garnish the marketing with a few Chinese-made solar panels and don the dayglo green Pattagucci jackets…. Clearly, Katz has a sense of humor.” — Corey Bryndal, on “Vail Resorts blasts Trump decision on Paris agreement”

“Couldn’t even watch the whole thing it made me so homesick I’ll be back someday even if only in a box” — John Purtle, on a hiking guide video

“Good for them! The noxious smell of grow houses, both commercial and non-, is one of the most disgusting features of our state. There is no reason neighbors should be subjected to such odors. I hare going to Denver because that is all you smell these days!” — John Camponeschi, on “Neighboring horse farms can sue Colorado pot grower for stinky smell, court says”

“Oh yey, a slum in Silverthorne. No thanks! Build these projects in places that are causing the issues, keystone, breck, vail, etc…” — Darryl Todd, on “Silverthorne seeks developer for housing project Smith Ranch”

“Great to see more development in Silverthorne. The new performing arts center is impressive. The Maryland creek project is looking good. Cant wait to see a town center.” Phil Constantine, on “Silverthorne seeks developer for housing project Smith Ranch”