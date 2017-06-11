Top 5 most-read stories on Summitdaily.com | SummitDaily.com

Top 5 most-read stories on Summitdaily.com
June 11, 2017
Editor’s note: Social Calls is compiled from comments on stories posted to the Summit Daily’s Facebook page.
“The system sure has failed on this one. You can’t predict who is going to commit homicide but you can look at his history and know he’s high risk.” — Melissa Anderson, on “Wildernest man arrested in SWAT raid had at least 18 prior domestic abuse charges”
“Sometimes people, with mental illness, need to be in jail. It is absurd that those with authority don’t seem able to distinguish this. This traumatizes those who have been harassed, stalked, etc to see this happen over and over without the normal consequences that we’d all expect based on the judicial record.” — Tiny Doors Frisco, on “Wildernest man arrested in SWAT raid had at least 18 prior domestic abuse charges”
“LOL. VR’s entire business model is based on readily available, reliable and low cost carbon emissions! Travel & tourism – IS, by definition – moving people from afar on a very temporary basis to visit resorts. Take away fundamentally carbon-based infrastructure such as DIA, I-70 and Eagle County Airport and see how VR’s stock does. ….not to mention heat for thousands of often-empty homes & vacation properties, a HUGE, vast (freaking awesome!) fleet of diesel burning snow cats, hundreds of CME vans and countless electric ski lifts. Just garnish the marketing with a few Chinese-made solar panels and don the dayglo green Pattagucci jackets…. Clearly, Katz has a sense of humor.” — Corey Bryndal, on “Vail Resorts blasts Trump decision on Paris agreement”
“Couldn’t even watch the whole thing it made me so homesick I’ll be back someday even if only in a box” — John Purtle, on a hiking guide video
“Good for them! The noxious smell of grow houses, both commercial and non-, is one of the most disgusting features of our state. There is no reason neighbors should be subjected to such odors. I hare going to Denver because that is all you smell these days!” — John Camponeschi, on “Neighboring horse farms can sue Colorado pot grower for stinky smell, court says”
“Oh yey, a slum in Silverthorne. No thanks! Build these projects in places that are causing the issues, keystone, breck, vail, etc…” — Darryl Todd, on “Silverthorne seeks developer for housing project Smith Ranch”
“Great to see more development in Silverthorne. The new performing arts center is impressive. The Maryland creek project is looking good. Cant wait to see a town center.” Phil Constantine, on “Silverthorne seeks developer for housing project Smith Ranch”
Editor's note: Below is a list of the top 5 most-read stories on summitdaily.com the week of June 4..
1. Popular Dickey Day Use Area near Frisco on Highway 9 closes indefinitely for hikers, bikers on June 8
The U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Department of Transportation closed Dickey Day Use Area, the popular trailhead and dirt parking lot on Highway 9 between Frisco and Breckenridge on June 8. The lot, which connects to heavily used hiking and biking trails in the Frisco Peninsula trail system, will be closed through the remainder of summer. The closure at Dickey Day coincides with second phase of the $22.6 million Iron Springs realignment project on a 1.25-mile stretch of Highway 9.
2. Injured climber rescued off Frisco's Mount Royal after 10-hour mission
After a nearly 10-hour mission, a 20-person search and rescue team successfully located an injured climber on Mount Royal. The injured climber, a 36-year-old male who was with a partner, took a fall about 15 feet above his last clip-in. The mission came at a busy time for the Summit County Rescue Group, which has been seeing its typical uptick in calls with the warmer weather.
3. How Eagle Scout Dorje John built a $30K wall at Summit High School
17-year-old Dorje John built a 12-foot high, 24-foot wide concrete slab for the lacrosse team to practice on as part of an Eagle Scout project. The wall cost $30,000 and took 206 total man hours spread over a full year, including 30 by John alone for hand-sanding the rough concrete to a smooth, lacrosse-ready surface.
"I've been told by a lot of lacrosse parents and players that it's really cool and that they're glad it got done," John said. "I mentioned this idea to lots of people, like old coaches, and they've told me they're happy it's there."
4. Summit County police blotter: Distracted drone pilots robbed in Breckenridge
Police reported to a scene where two men reported a backpack was stolen after they walked away from it to retrieve the drone they were flying. In mid-May, a woman reported to Breckenridge police that her boyfriend had been sending suggestive pictures of her to other people and had possibly posted them on social media as well.
5. Breckenridge Epic Discovery opens for summer on June 9 with ziplines, alpine coaster and more
Last Friday, Breckenridge Ski Resort opened its brand-new theme park in the mountains called Epic Discovery. The park includes the classic Gold Runner Alpine Coaster, the new Expedition zip line on Peak 7, the Alpineer Challenge Course on Peak 8, and more.
