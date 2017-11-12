Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com for the week of Nov. 6

“I remember hearing about Frank 20 years ago and he was 75 and doing thousands of vertical feet IN A DAY! He is an inspiration to all of us who enjoy the mountains.” — Barry Bingham on “First Chair Frank”

“He was such a beautiful, happy soul. He always greeted me with a smile and a big hug and then said ,”Let’s get to work!” He had to work really hard to get me back to walking again. 3x a week for 18 months, he pushed me with that smile of his and here I am, because of him! Eric, you will be truly missed. So glad I got my bear hug a few weeks ago. My heart hurts for the loss of such a kindred spirit” — Caroline Hesford, on “Breckenridge mourns loss of Eric Dube”

“Just awful. This young man helped both my parents recover from surgeries. He was so much more than a physical therapist, he was their friend. They spoke so highly of him and their faces always lit up and smiled when they spoke of him. He will be sorely missed, but the love and kindness he shared will forever be a part of Breck. Thoughts and prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time.” — Carrie Hurich, on “Breckenridge mourns loss of Eric Dube”

“There is so much new construction going on in Silverthorne and Dillon and in Keystone it is ridiculous they are breaking ground on hundreds of condos and affordable housing” — Matt Justice, on “What Colorado regions will grow fastest through 2050?” (Denver Post)

“There has to be a way to stop all the building. Building more hurts everyone here, strains our resources, kills our quality of life and property values, kills our schools, and does nothing to help. We’ve got to stop it all, unless you like summit being turned into Denver…” — Jay Tamlin, on “What Colorado regions will grow fastest through 2050?” (Denver Post)

“Thought the realignment plan was to eliminate the curve, but there is still a curve and now there is a hill too.” — Candia Kruse, on “Highway 9 realignment connecting Frisco and Breckenridge narrowly beats our winter”

“Is this so that SEMA doesn’t have to pay any penalties? Also, after all that work and money, the stretch between the west entrance of Peak One Blvd and Peak One Dr on Hwy 9 will remain 1 lane in both directions?” — Joshua Delamarian, on “Highway 9 realignment connecting Frisco and Breckenridge narrowly beats our winter”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Breckenridge mourns loss of Eric Dube, beloved physical therapist set to help Team USA at Olympics

Originally from Massachusetts, Eric Dube had lived in Breckenridge for six years, where he was a physical therapist for Howard Head Sports Medicine. Friends and co-workers said he was an outgoing, compassionate man who brought out the best in others. Dube earned his doctor of physical therapy degree in 2011 at American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts, where he was valedictorian. He was hired out of school by Howard Head, an immediate standout. On Monday, Dube's friends and family were still mourning his unexpected death last Friday, caused by an undiagnosed heart condition during a mountain bike ride near Moab. He was 30 years old.

2. Highway realignment connecting Frisco and Breckenridge narrowly beats out winter, capping $23 million project

The Iron Springs realignment project was officially completed on Tuesday afternoon, wrapping up a project more than a decade in the making and ending a down-to-the-wire push by road crews to finish work before winter. The nearly $23 million project eliminated a two-lane section of Highway 9 skirting along the shore of Lake Dillon and replaced it with a four-lane stretch that travels up the adjacent hillside. The old section of highway will now become part of the Summit County recreation path. Road crews had to race to finish the project ahead of the season's first heavy snows, which could have shut down construction early and saddled the contractor, SEMA Construction, with hefty fines.

3. Breckenridge man dies mountain biking in Utah

The Salt Lake Tribune reported a 30-year-old Breckenridge man died Friday evening while mountain biking with friends near Moab, Utah. Citing a Grand County Sheriff's Office news release, the newspaper identified the man as Eric Dube, reporting that he was riding riding up a rock ledge 20 miles southwest of Moab when he lost his balance and fell from his bike. Dube was reportedly experiencing chest pain before the fall, lost consciousness when he fell and was pronounced dead at the scene.

4. The nicest ski lodge in Colorado? Breckenridge Grand Vacations unveils $90 million project

The Grand Colorado on Peak 8 was built with the experience and knowledge of Breckenridge Grand Vacation's last three developments in mind, company CEO and co-owner Mike Dudick said at an unveiling ceremony last week. He explained the roughly $90 million project really is more than three decades in the making. What's more is the amenities aren't just for the timeshare owners who've bought into the Grand Colorado, he said, and anyone is welcome to book a treatment at Infinity Spa, make reservations at Robbie's Tavern or rent a room at the Grand Colorado, 1627 Ski Hill Road, in Breckenridge.

5. Ski terrain may be limited as Breckenridge, Keystone and Copper ready for opening day

Less than a week before Copper Mountain Resort, as well as Keystone Resort and Breckenridge Ski Resort, were set to welcome skiers at 9 a.m. on Nov. 10, it was still a wait-and-see approach. Though Breckenridge crews managed to cover the Springmeier intermediate run with snow as of early Thursday morning, the resort's snowguns stopped running at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning due to the warm weather. Over at Keystone, snowmaking was also paused Thursday as the resort prepared to open its mid-mountain, 3.5-mile Schoolmarm beginner terrain on Dercum Mountain for the second straight year on Friday. At Copper, snowmaking crews can blanket 336 acres of the resort's 2,490 acres of skiable terrain without natural snowfall. Copper spokeswoman Stephanie Sweeney said the plan is for a couple of intermediate trails from mid-mountain leading down to Center Village, Rhapsody and Main Vein.