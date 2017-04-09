Top-read stories of the week on summitdaily.com | SummitDaily.com

SOCIAL CALLS

Editor’s note: These comments are taken off posts from the Summit Daily’s Facebook page.

“‘No means no, but you’ve got to say it.’ This is the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. What about yes means yes? I mean you can clearly tell if someone wants to have sex with you. If someone is running away and trying to get back to their room, I would say that’s a hard no. This man and his defense attorney need some old western justice done to em.” — Aaron Birkeland, on “Copper Mountain Resort sexual assault trial ends in jury stalemate”

“To the victim, thank you for bringing this to the court system. Although the case ended in a hung jury, you are strong and are not to blame as so many of us know. The legal system failed you and hopefully they understand how victim-blaming only promotes the rape culture. Know that we support you and there are so many resources to help you get you back to a place of safety and health. You are not alone.” — Consuelo Redhorse, on “Copper Mountain Resort sexual assault trial ends in jury stalemate”

“Oh great, I can just imagine riding a vacuum tube from Denver to Vail in 8.4 minutes at ~700mph along the I-70 corridor: barf-o-rama!” — Andi Omtvedt, on “Vail route among 11 U.S. finalists for Hyperloop transportation network”

“Spears I pray the proposed Trump budget cuts will not be accepted and hurt these amazing programs helping seniors to survive in their homes, and helping small businesses be established, creating jobs!” — Nancy Limbach, on “Summit County Meals on Wheels program aims to work around potential budget cuts”

“I know Kerry Buhler as my childrens’ principal and I know, as the parent of an 8th grader and 3 UBE graduates, that she loves our kids and will take any steps necessary to protect our students. Whether the Summit School District, as a whole, can announce those steps and information (based on laws regarding minors and liability issues) is the real problem. I believe the goal of protecting our kids is our common ground.” — Caren Humpherys, “Summit School District superintendent ‘disagrees’ with media reports on gun threat”

“The best one was when the front page announced the new law that made all Texans illegal in Summit. Check points stop all Texans from coming in!” — Kevin Cox, on “April Fools’ Day cover”

“Give it 10 more years and this will be a real story if the pace of growth keeps up.” — Sonny Justin Gower, on “April Fools’ Day: Radical backcountry skiers plug Eisenhower Tunnel”

“They don’t read, they watch Fox News” — Romi Feia, on “Aspen officials send climate message to Trump visitors”