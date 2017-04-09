Top-read stories of the week on summitdaily.com | SummitDaily.com

Top-read stories of the week on summitdaily.com
April 9, 2017
SOCIAL CALLS
Editor’s note: These comments are taken off posts from the Summit Daily’s Facebook page.
“‘No means no, but you’ve got to say it.’ This is the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. What about yes means yes? I mean you can clearly tell if someone wants to have sex with you. If someone is running away and trying to get back to their room, I would say that’s a hard no. This man and his defense attorney need some old western justice done to em.” — Aaron Birkeland, on “Copper Mountain Resort sexual assault trial ends in jury stalemate”
“To the victim, thank you for bringing this to the court system. Although the case ended in a hung jury, you are strong and are not to blame as so many of us know. The legal system failed you and hopefully they understand how victim-blaming only promotes the rape culture. Know that we support you and there are so many resources to help you get you back to a place of safety and health. You are not alone.” — Consuelo Redhorse, on “Copper Mountain Resort sexual assault trial ends in jury stalemate”
“Oh great, I can just imagine riding a vacuum tube from Denver to Vail in 8.4 minutes at ~700mph along the I-70 corridor: barf-o-rama!” — Andi Omtvedt, on “Vail route among 11 U.S. finalists for Hyperloop transportation network”
“Spears I pray the proposed Trump budget cuts will not be accepted and hurt these amazing programs helping seniors to survive in their homes, and helping small businesses be established, creating jobs!” — Nancy Limbach, on “Summit County Meals on Wheels program aims to work around potential budget cuts”
“I know Kerry Buhler as my childrens’ principal and I know, as the parent of an 8th grader and 3 UBE graduates, that she loves our kids and will take any steps necessary to protect our students. Whether the Summit School District, as a whole, can announce those steps and information (based on laws regarding minors and liability issues) is the real problem. I believe the goal of protecting our kids is our common ground.” — Caren Humpherys, “Summit School District superintendent ‘disagrees’ with media reports on gun threat”
“The best one was when the front page announced the new law that made all Texans illegal in Summit. Check points stop all Texans from coming in!” — Kevin Cox, on “April Fools’ Day cover”
“Give it 10 more years and this will be a real story if the pace of growth keeps up.” — Sonny Justin Gower, on “April Fools’ Day: Radical backcountry skiers plug Eisenhower Tunnel”
“They don’t read, they watch Fox News” — Romi Feia, on “Aspen officials send climate message to Trump visitors”
Editor's note: Below is a list of the top 5 most-read stories on summitdaily.com the week of March 26.
1. Vail route among 11 U.S. finalists for Hyperloop transportation network
Three Colorado proposals are among 11 U.S. finalists in a private company's sci-fi-like transportation challenge that aims to move ground-based passengers at speeds of 700 mph. The finalists announced Thursday by Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One join 24 proposals outside the U.S. and were picked from more than 2,000 worldwide. One local finalist includes the Colorado Department of Transportation's proposal for a 360-mile route to connect the Denver International Airport to Pueblo, Vail and Cheyenne, Wyoming.
2. Copper Mountain Resort sex assault trial ends in jury stalemate
A sexual assault case from 2014 ended with a hung jury on Monday, demonstrating the difficulty of adjudicating complex sex assault cases — particularly when alcohol is involved. Prosecutors will decide whether or not to re-try the case at a status conference scheduled for next week. The trial largely centered on whether or not the accuser was capable of giving consent during a sexual encounter because she was highly intoxicated on the night of the alleged assault.
"Consent is the touchstone of all of these issues, but it gets more complicated when people are intoxicated," District Attorney Bruce Brown said. "That's why these cases become very difficult to either prosecute or defend."
3. Around 16 car pileup on I-70 near Eisenhower Tunnel causes westbound closure at Georgetown
On Tuesday, April 4, a 16-car pileup on I-70 westbound caused the interstate to be closed at the Georgetown exit for a couple hours. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, as well as a jack-knifed semi.
4. Strapped in a straighjacket, Summit man wants to set speed-skiing world record at A-Basin
On April 3, longtime Summit County local Jay DeBaggis attempted a straightjacket speed-skiing record at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to raise money for Mountain Mentors, a nonprofit he started volunteering with in 2014. This was his third year. For the first year in 2014, DeBaggis skied 10 laps on Imperial Chair in less than an hour, raising about $3,000. For the second year, he hit Imperial Bowl and Horseshoe Bowl before making his way to Whale's Tail and, finally, the Peak 8 superpipe. He got his tips over the lip of the pipe, barely, and raised roughly $5,000.
5. Edwards/Eagle County nation's second most affluent small town area, behind Summit Park, Utah
If you're looking for wealth in small American towns, then look for ski lifts. A Bloomberg Business analysis ranked the wealthiest small towns in America and six of the top 10 are dominated by ski areas. Edwards is the nation's second-most affluent small town because it includes all of Eagle County, if you're Bloomberg and the U.S. Census Bureau.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- Longtime avalanche forecaster Scott Toepfer heading for retirement — but he’s not done skiing yet
- Vail Mountain expansion plan gains support
- Iron Springs Highway 9 project set to resume April 10
- Summit Child Welfare adopts “kinder, gentler” approach to investigating abuse and neglect
- Frisco Easter egg hunt to feature 5,000 eggs
Trending Sitewide
- Vail route among 11 U.S. finalists for Hyperloop transportation network
- High Country, High Costs, Part 6: High-country residents find partial solutions to health-care costs
- Frisco gives green light for 36 new workforce housing units
- Longtime avalanche forecaster Scott Toepfer heading for retirement — but he’s not done skiing yet
- New federal bill would reschedule marijuana as Schedule III