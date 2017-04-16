Top-read stories of the week on summitdaily.com | SummitDaily.com

Editor’s note: Social Calls is compiled from comments on stories posted to the Summit Daily’s Facebook page.

“A much needed and continuous write up. It is only going to get worse as time goes on. People need to be informed, advocacy for safety increased and changes need to be made. Excellent work, thank you!” — Jennifer Saxon, Whiteout part 1: Uncovering the human toll of Colorado’s ski industry

“News Flash. Sometimes people hit objects while skiing by accident, and tragically die. Even experts. No conspiracy. No smoking gun.” — Brian W York, Whiteout part 1: Uncovering the human toll of Colorado’s ski industry

“It takes a lot of courage to tackle this subject. Thank you for taking it on. Good job so far!” — Leigh Girvin, Whiteout part 1: Uncovering the human toll of Colorado’s ski industry

“Kudos for tackling this tough topic.” — Alex Miller, Whiteout part 1: Uncovering the human toll of Colorado’s ski industry

“So you can run someone over with a car drunk and leave them to die with no jail time but nut shots on cops gets you five years?” — Dan Siebert, Woman gets five years for kicking Colorado officer

“The fact that anyone at all would even consider that cannabis causes criminal insanity which might lead to murder shows how out of touch with reality many citizens, lawyers and judges still are. That defense should have made this man and his lawyers the laughing stock of the court, negated any possibility of a plea bargain, and essentially been considered an admission of guilt.” — Erik Hamilton, Man who said marijuana made him kill his wife gets 30 years in prison

“Boarders need to slow down. Seen waaay to much speed from boarders at every resort I’ve skied.” — Sandra D. Snyder, 12-year-old boy died after skiing accident at Breckenridge Saturday

“Whoa this is so sad. Thoughts and prayers to the family. I couldn’t imagine losing a family member on vacation. Much worse that it’s a child.” — Michaela Douglas, 12-year-old boy died after skiing accident at Breckenridge Saturday

“Have the ski resorts hire additional security/crossing guards. This is not a job for the PD.” — Brian Masters, Breckenridge skier traffic ties up police, but residents are stepping up to help out

“So the solution is for Breck residents to take care of it? Sheesh.” — Jenney Coberly, Breckenridge skier traffic ties up police, but residents are stepping up to help out

“Harlow Now there is even less competition in the ski industry. $169/day tickets now, $1,000 passes next?” — Neil Wade, Steamboat Ski Resort acquired by Aspen Skiing Co., KSL Capital Partners

“Better than them being sold to The Evil Empire!” — Jason Van Hoesen, Steamboat Ski Resort acquired by Aspen Skiing Co., KSL Capital Partners

“Wow. Era of the Mega Pass, I guess!” — Terry P King, Steamboat Ski Resort acquired by Aspen Skiing Co., KSL Capital Partners