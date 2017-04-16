Top-read stories of the week on summitdaily.com | SummitDaily.com

Top-read stories of the week on summitdaily.com
April 16, 2017
Editor’s note: Social Calls is compiled from comments on stories posted to the Summit Daily’s Facebook page.
“A much needed and continuous write up. It is only going to get worse as time goes on. People need to be informed, advocacy for safety increased and changes need to be made. Excellent work, thank you!” — Jennifer Saxon, Whiteout part 1: Uncovering the human toll of Colorado’s ski industry
“News Flash. Sometimes people hit objects while skiing by accident, and tragically die. Even experts. No conspiracy. No smoking gun.” — Brian W York, Whiteout part 1: Uncovering the human toll of Colorado’s ski industry
“It takes a lot of courage to tackle this subject. Thank you for taking it on. Good job so far!” — Leigh Girvin, Whiteout part 1: Uncovering the human toll of Colorado’s ski industry
“Kudos for tackling this tough topic.” — Alex Miller, Whiteout part 1: Uncovering the human toll of Colorado’s ski industry
“So you can run someone over with a car drunk and leave them to die with no jail time but nut shots on cops gets you five years?” — Dan Siebert, Woman gets five years for kicking Colorado officer
“The fact that anyone at all would even consider that cannabis causes criminal insanity which might lead to murder shows how out of touch with reality many citizens, lawyers and judges still are. That defense should have made this man and his lawyers the laughing stock of the court, negated any possibility of a plea bargain, and essentially been considered an admission of guilt.” — Erik Hamilton, Man who said marijuana made him kill his wife gets 30 years in prison
“Boarders need to slow down. Seen waaay to much speed from boarders at every resort I’ve skied.” — Sandra D. Snyder, 12-year-old boy died after skiing accident at Breckenridge Saturday
“Whoa this is so sad. Thoughts and prayers to the family. I couldn’t imagine losing a family member on vacation. Much worse that it’s a child.” — Michaela Douglas, 12-year-old boy died after skiing accident at Breckenridge Saturday
“Have the ski resorts hire additional security/crossing guards. This is not a job for the PD.” — Brian Masters, Breckenridge skier traffic ties up police, but residents are stepping up to help out
“So the solution is for Breck residents to take care of it? Sheesh.” — Jenney Coberly, Breckenridge skier traffic ties up police, but residents are stepping up to help out
“Harlow Now there is even less competition in the ski industry. $169/day tickets now, $1,000 passes next?” — Neil Wade, Steamboat Ski Resort acquired by Aspen Skiing Co., KSL Capital Partners
“Better than them being sold to The Evil Empire!” — Jason Van Hoesen, Steamboat Ski Resort acquired by Aspen Skiing Co., KSL Capital Partners
“Wow. Era of the Mega Pass, I guess!” — Terry P King, Steamboat Ski Resort acquired by Aspen Skiing Co., KSL Capital Partners
Editor's note: Below is a list of the top 5 most-read stories on summitdaily.com the week of April 9.
1. 12-year-old boy died after skiing accident at Breckenridge Saturday
A 12-year-old boy, Logan Goodwin of Hermosa Beach, California, died while skiing at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Saturday, April 8, after colliding with a tree. Goodwin had been wearing a helmet at the time of the accident but died at the hospital on Sunday due to blunt force trauma to the abdomen, the Summit County coroner's office said.
2. Whiteout, Part 1: Uncovering the human toll of Colorado's ski industry
“There’s a lot of power in the personal narratives. If you describe a story of the problems someone encountered, someone else may see elements of what they do, and that may resonate more and help others avoid that situation.”Ethan GreeneCAIC director, Whiteout Part 1
The first story in a three-part investigative series by the Summit Daily News looks at the statistics behind skier deaths in Colorado. At least 137 people died in accidents at the state's ski resorts since the 2006-07 season, according to a database compiled by the Summit Daily News. In Colorado and across the country, a lack of transparency is the industry standard for skier deaths. Although these events forever stay with the loved ones left behind, reliable facts about on-mountain accidents are difficult to obtain.
3. Whiteout, Part 2: The anatomy of a Colorado ski death
More than 40 percent of skier deaths occurred at one of Summit County's four ski areas, among the most heavily trafficked winter sports destinations in the nation. Over the past 10 years, Summit County has seen 58 ski-related fatalities — far more than any other county in the state. The second in a three-part investigation examines when an autopsy is needed. Of the 58 ski-related fatalities recorded in Summit County over the past 10 years, only five autopsies have been performed, which is in stark contrast to coroners in most other counties with ski areas.
4. Whiteout, Part 3: Colorado skier deaths take toll on families
The final installment in the Whiteout series takes a look at the toll these deaths take on families, and the information offered up by ski resorts about the accidents.
5. Breckenridge skier traffic ties up police, but residents are stepping in to help out
On roughly 30 days a year, the lines of cars and throngs of pedestrians are so large that nearly every on-duty Breckenridge police officer is needed to manage the chaotic exodus from the slopes — a burden that limits their ability to respond to calls in a timely manner. Town residents are stepping up to serve on a volunteer force that helps direct traffic and corral pedestrians during those busy hours, freeing up cops to focus on other priorities.
