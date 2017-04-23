Top-read stories of the week on summitdaily.com | SummitDaily.com

Editor’s note: Social Calls is compiled from comments on stories posted to the Summit Daily’s Facebook page.

“Definitely makes more sense than drive through liquor stores…” — Erik Hamilton, on “Nation’s first pot shop opens in Parachute on 4/20”

“This just pisses me off! What is the matter with the idiots who think it is funny to vandalize National Parks? I have hiked this three times since the 90’s, live in Iowa, and was always amazed by the beauty of it. If you don’t appreciate it, stay away!” — Tracy Wolf Bushman, on “Hanging Lake may close due to vandalism”

“So sad! Why can’t people follow the rules (leave your dogs home!) and respect nature? This is truly one of the most beautiful hikes in Colorado. It would be a shame if it was even more restricted than it already is.” — Tiffany Miller Riccardi, on “Hanging Lake may close due to vandalism”

“Close it down to preserve it. Do what other parks do, limit the number of people per day via reservation or lottery, and make them pay to enter.” — Kenneth Lucas, on “Hanging Lake may close due to vandalism”

“We can’t make stupidity illegal, but we can limit what stupid people are allowed to do. Close it down or charge an arm and a leg to get in. Limit to 50 hikers to better control it.” — Rick Gorham, on “Hanging Lake may close due to vandalism”

“But let’s open another place to get drunk in public…. *facepalm*” — Ethan Francis, on “Colorado ends plans for pot clubs over Trump uncertainty”

“Over our 17 years in Summit County at different times we have talked with Leon Littlbird and enjoyed his music and Native American philosophy. We wish him many more years in the high country.” — Barry Bingham, on “Littlebird, and a lifetime spent at The Legend”

“Bigger doesn’t always equal better. The slopes are already overpopulated. Case and point the amount of deaths at Breck this year. All ski resorts need to do a maximum occupancy or meter how many people are in an area or run. Snowboarding and skiing is dangerous enough… no need to add thousands of people, booze, and tourists that think they are pros because they have the most expensive gear and come out to the slopes 2 weeks each year. Personal opinion but it’s getting super scary out there, especially on weekends. Hopefully, I am wrong. I hope I’m wrong.” — Emilie Poptart, on “A-Basin at 70: Long live the Legend on the eve of the Beavers expansion”