Top-read stories of the week on summitdaily.com | SummitDaily.com

April 23, 2017
Editor’s note: Social Calls is compiled from comments on stories posted to the Summit Daily’s Facebook page.
“Definitely makes more sense than drive through liquor stores…” — Erik Hamilton, on “Nation’s first pot shop opens in Parachute on 4/20”
“This just pisses me off! What is the matter with the idiots who think it is funny to vandalize National Parks? I have hiked this three times since the 90’s, live in Iowa, and was always amazed by the beauty of it. If you don’t appreciate it, stay away!” — Tracy Wolf Bushman, on “Hanging Lake may close due to vandalism”
“So sad! Why can’t people follow the rules (leave your dogs home!) and respect nature? This is truly one of the most beautiful hikes in Colorado. It would be a shame if it was even more restricted than it already is.” — Tiffany Miller Riccardi, on “Hanging Lake may close due to vandalism”
“Close it down to preserve it. Do what other parks do, limit the number of people per day via reservation or lottery, and make them pay to enter.” — Kenneth Lucas, on “Hanging Lake may close due to vandalism”
“We can’t make stupidity illegal, but we can limit what stupid people are allowed to do. Close it down or charge an arm and a leg to get in. Limit to 50 hikers to better control it.” — Rick Gorham, on “Hanging Lake may close due to vandalism”
“But let’s open another place to get drunk in public…. *facepalm*” — Ethan Francis, on “Colorado ends plans for pot clubs over Trump uncertainty”
“Over our 17 years in Summit County at different times we have talked with Leon Littlbird and enjoyed his music and Native American philosophy. We wish him many more years in the high country.” — Barry Bingham, on “Littlebird, and a lifetime spent at The Legend”
“Bigger doesn’t always equal better. The slopes are already overpopulated. Case and point the amount of deaths at Breck this year. All ski resorts need to do a maximum occupancy or meter how many people are in an area or run. Snowboarding and skiing is dangerous enough… no need to add thousands of people, booze, and tourists that think they are pros because they have the most expensive gear and come out to the slopes 2 weeks each year. Personal opinion but it’s getting super scary out there, especially on weekends. Hopefully, I am wrong. I hope I’m wrong.” — Emilie Poptart, on “A-Basin at 70: Long live the Legend on the eve of the Beavers expansion”
1. The curious case of Capt. Craig Button. 20 years ago, Button crashed his A-10 into Gold Dust Peak. Two decades later, no one knows why
Instead of touching down safely, Air Force Captain Craig D. Button touched off a mystery that will never be solved when he broke formation in his A-10 Thunderbolt near Gila, Arizona, flew 800 miles off course as he zigzagged across northern Arizona and Colorado and crashed into Gold Dust Peak in the Holy Cross Wilderness near Vail. Two decades later, we have a clear picture of what happened, but why remains a mystery.
2. Vail could be liable in ski death suit for improper signage, judge rules
A district court judge in Eagle County has rejected Vail Resorts' motion to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Taft Conlin, 13, who was killed by an inbounds avalanche at Vail Mountain in January 2012. The decision was a key hurdle for the case in overcoming the broad liability protections provided by the Colorado Ski Safety Act, a 1979 law that was strengthened further by a Colorado Supreme Court ruling last May.
3. Summit County police blotter: "God" gets high in Dillon
Police responded last month toa report from a woman who said her son, who was in his late 20s, was overdosing on marijuana edibles. The man introduced himself to officers as "God" and was reportedly cooperative and very talkative. He "took an immediate liking" to an ambulance medic and agreed to go to the hospital to be treated.
4. Summit Daily editorial: Hold Colorado's ski industry accountable on skier deaths, injuries
A Summit Daily editorial explores the lack of transparency in the Colorado ski industry when it comes to skier injuries and deaths. Resorts all work to improve skier safety, but it is impossible to measure the results of success without the data released. The resorts must begin releasing data on skier deaths and injuries — and the Forest Service can make them do it. The public disclosure of skier safety data should be included in the federal agency's permitting process.
5. In a bid to transform its downtown, Dillon offers up underused lots for development
Dillon is looking for developers interested in mixed-use residential and commercial projects in its core area, with the hopes to bring the number of permanent resident in the core area — which now stands at only around 30 or 40 — up to at least 200 while increasing total retail space in the area to 100,000 square feet.
