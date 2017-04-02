Top-read stories of the week on summitdaily.com | SummitDaily.com

SOCIAL CALLS

Editor’s note: These comments are taken off posts from the Summit Daily’s Facebook page.

“This isnt a pride for us, it was a way to sell hotel rooms without actually doing anything but putting up flags on main street. Honestly I’m embarrassed our town would do something so shi**y” — Reese Kempter, on Breck Pride week: ‘A long time coming’

“So sad ! I guess this happens in small towns too. Parents need to parent their kids !” — Sheryl Webb, on “Summit County sheriff investigates threat of gun violence at middle school”

“Your goal was to revitalize the core. Have not seen any changes. Amphitheatre needed some upgrades, but not 8 million worth for a 3 month season. And REI just filled a recently vacated space.” — Brian W York, on “Dillon town manager Tom Breslin set to retire”

“Even a “perfect” skier wearing a helmet can have the worst collision with a tree. Prayers for the family.” — Theresa Willett-Kerkela, on “Clear Creek coroner: Loveland Ski Area ski patrol mishandled dead skier’s body”

“In light of this incident and my own experiences with employees there. We just cancelled our plans to go to Loveland this weekend. We love the mountain, the cabins, especially Rock House but, I don’t feel safe taking my wife there.” — Phil Constantine, on “Clear Creek coroner: Loveland Ski Area ski patrol mishandled dead skier’s body”

“I’ve seen many dead people ( retired Chicago Cop) and agree that the body should have not been moved. I am guessing, but maybe someone on scene, like a ski patrol Officer knew him and felt compassion for his deceased friend and wanted to “clean up” the scene. It happens, even to hardened coppers. It was a bad call, period. No need to compound this tragedy.” — Rick Ish, on “Clear Creek coroner: Loveland Ski Area ski patrol mishandled dead skier’s body”

“Might as well make it official with the third ring… Breck is a circus.” — Brian Gilbertson, on “Breckenridge roundabout and trolley updates hope to lessen congestion woes”

“I know Kerry Buhler as my childrens’ principal and I know, as the parent of an 8th grader and 3 UBE graduates, that she loves our kids and will take any steps necessary to protect our students. Whether the Summit School District, as a whole, can announce those steps and information( based on laws regarding minors and liability issues) is the real problem. I believe the goal of protecting our kids is our common ground.” — Caren Humpherys, on “Summit School District superintendent ‘disagrees’ with media reports on gun threat”