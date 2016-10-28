Town manager finalists boast impressive credentials | SummitDaily.com

Frisco town manager Bill Efting, who oversaw the extensive Main Street overhaul project, announced his retirement in August after five years of service to the town. Since then, Mayor Gary Wilkinson and the town council have been sifting through a 75-person applicant pool to find his replacement.

Earlier this week, the town announced the five finalists for the post, all of whom hail from the Rockies. Community members will have the opportunity to meet the candidates and hear presentations from each at a reception on Monday, Nov. 7, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Frisco Day Lodge. Then each candidate will participate in three interview panels on Tuesday, Nov. 8, before the council makes its final decision.

Here’s a quick look at each of the five contenders:

Jeffery Durbin

Durbin has been the town manager of Fraser since 2004. Before that he served as the town’s community development director for three years, and he held the same post in Plainfield, Illinois, for six years prior to starting with Fraser. He has a Bachelor of environmental design from the University of Colorado and a Masters of urban and regional planning from Michigan State University.

Robert Joseph

Serving as assistant city manager for Montrose since 2013, Joseph has concurrently worked as the city’s director of the Office of Business and Tourism. Before Montrose, he was a trustee for the town of Nederland for two years. He holds a B.A. from the University of Delaware, a pair of master’s degrees in Eastern and Western classics from St. John’s College and a Master of public administration from the University of Colorado-Denver. On top of that, he’s a certified destination management executive from the Destination Marketing Association International.

Robert McLaurin

McLaurin has been the town manager of Jackson, Wyoming, since 2003, where he also served as assistant town manager and town planner before a nine-year stint as town manager of Vail. He also served as the interim county administrator of Teton County from July 2014 to January 2015. He has a BA from Emory and Henry College and a Master of planning degree from the University of Wyoming.

Randy Ready

Ready has been the assistant city manager of Aspen since 1996, where he previously served as director of transportation and parking for four years. Before that, he was the system development manager for the parking and public safety division at the Auraria Higher Education Center in Denver. He holds B.A.’s in political science and Spanish from the University of Denver and is currently finishing a Master of public administration at the University of Colorado-Denver.

Judith Tippetts

Tippetts has been assistant town manager and chief financial officer for the town of Basalt since 2013, where she has served solely as CFO for eight years. She was a staff accountant in the private sector for two years prior to that and was the accountant for the city of Gunnison for six years. She has a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Wyoming, a B.A. in accounting from Western State College and is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of Colorado.