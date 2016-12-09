Town of Breckenridge encourages bus commutes with Free Ride to Work Day | SummitDaily.com

Town of Breckenridge encourages bus commutes with Free Ride to Work Day
December 9, 2016
On Dec. 14 the town of Breckenridge is encouraging people to use the Free Ride transit system for their commute.
From 7-9 a.m. Free Ride staff will be at the Ice Rink and Satellite lots with maps and schedule information, as well as to answer questions about the town bus service.
From 7-9:30 that morning, council members will ride random buses on the Yellow, Purple and Brown routes, surprising riders with coffee, donuts, bags and gift certificates.
The town has been pushing for people to use public transportation as a means of lessening traffic and parking congestion in Breckenridge.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Local
- Merchants in Breckenridge to pay for customer parking validations
- Breckenridge puts new water plant on hold after getting $50 million estimate
- Summit County weather forecast calls for steady snow throughout weekend
- Four Argentinian J-1 workers scrambling for housing after falling victim to a Craig’s List rental scam
- Man who survived East Vail avalanche says he’s ‘lucky to be alive’
Trending Sitewide
- Merchants in Breckenridge to pay for customer parking validations
- Summit County locals open French-inspired bistro on Breckenridge Main St.
- Summit County mulls deed-restriction exceptions
- Housing Divided, Part 12: Renters vulnerable in disputes with landlords
- Breckenridge puts new water plant on hold after getting $50 million estimate