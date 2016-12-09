 Town of Breckenridge encourages bus commutes with Free Ride to Work Day | SummitDaily.com

Town of Breckenridge encourages bus commutes with Free Ride to Work Day

Mayor Eric Mamula boarding the trolley for its inaugural run in September. On Dec. 14 council members will be riding buses in the morning giving out coffee, donuts and Breckenridge bags.Courtesy of the town of Breckenridge |

On Dec. 14 the town of Breckenridge is encouraging people to use the Free Ride transit system for their commute.

From 7-9 a.m. Free Ride staff will be at the Ice Rink and Satellite lots with maps and schedule information, as well as to answer questions about the town bus service.

From 7-9:30 that morning, council members will ride random buses on the Yellow, Purple and Brown routes, surprising riders with coffee, donuts, bags and gift certificates.

The town has been pushing for people to use public transportation as a means of lessening traffic and parking congestion in Breckenridge.