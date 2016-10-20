Town of Breckenridge to accept proposals for Rec Center construction | SummitDaily.com

The town of Breckenridge is looking for proposals from qualified people, firms or consortiums for construction management general contractor for renovations to some interior spaces in the Breckenridge Recreation Center as well as the construction of the new tennis pavilion.

The selected application will work on pre-construction services during the design development and construction document phases of the project. The applicant will also establish a guaranteed maximum price — the project is currently budgeted at $6.1 million. Proposals must be sent to the town by noon on Oct. 21. Applications can be turned in to the public works department, at the attention of director Tom Daugherty to P.O. Box 168, 1095 Airport Road in Breckenridge.