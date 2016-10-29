Town of Silverthorne hires new human resources manager | SummitDaily.com

Town of Silverthorne hires new human resources manager
October 29, 2016
The town of Silverthorne announced the hiring of a new human resources manager. Sarah Thompson, who starts on Nov. 7, will be taking over for Connie Williams. Williams has been with the town for 22 years and will be retiring in January. Town manager Ryan Hyland said in a press release that there will be a public celebration for Williams on Jan. 5 in the Silverthorne Pavilion.
Thompson previously worked with Vail Resorts as the human resources manager at Keystone Resort. Before that she was a human resource supervisor at Breckenridge Ski Resort. Her career spans 19 years, with work both in the United States and United Kingdom.
“I am extremely excited to be able to proactively support my community and join a strong and passionate team,” Thompson said.
