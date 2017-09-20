Transportation in the mountains is the subjet of the Summit Daily’s next What’s Brewing
September 20, 2017
Transportation, particularly along the I-70 mountain corridor, will be the subject of the Summit Daily's next What's Brewing reader event. We're looking for your perspective on how we can better cover transportation issues in our region. Join us at 2 p.m. on Sept. 28, at the Summit County Community and Senior in Frisco. Email editor Ben Trollinger with any questions at btrollinger@summitdaily.com.
