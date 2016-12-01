U.S. Forest Service opening hiring process for seasonal jobs | SummitDaily.com

The U.S. Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region, which includes the White River National Forest, will soon begin accepting applications for next summer’s seasonal positions. More than 900 jobs are available across Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

The first window of opportunity, Jan. 4-11, 2017, is primarily for local wildland fire jobs and other early season temporary assignments. The second window, Feb. 1-7, 2017, will focus on resource jobs like trails, biology, wilderness and recreation.

Job seekers can apply online through USAJOBS at usajobs.gov. More about each position is available at fs.usda.gov/main/r2/jobs.

The Forest Service falls under the authority of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which manages 193 million acres of land, and the Rocky Mountain Region includes 17 national forests and seven national grasslands located in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. The mission of the federal agency is to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.